EU TRASHES TRUMP ANNOUNCEMENT

United States President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “has the potential to send us backward to even darker times than the ones we are already living in,” European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday.

Mogherini, in the second sharp statement against the Trump decision in as many days, said in Brussels that Trump’s announcement has a “very worrying potential impact.”

The EU, she said, “has a clear and united position: we believe that the only realistic solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine is based on two States, and with Jerusalem as the capital of both the State of Israel and the State of Palestine.”

Mogherini, who will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he travels to Brussels on Monday to address the 28 EU foreign ministers, said that she and all the EU foreign ministers articulated their opposition to the move when they met on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Mogherini is scheduled to meet Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday. She noted that Jordan has “a very special role when it comes to the Holy Places,” and characterized King Abdullah II as “a very wise” man.

“He deserves and needs all our support in this difficult time and I believe we should all listen to him very carefully,” she said. “Because what we truly need in these difficult times is wisdom, and to listen to the wise voices calling for peace and for peaceful reactions.”