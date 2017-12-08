Alfred Rosenberg and Heathenism

By Guillermo Coletti

Should the subduing talisman, the Cross, break, then will come the roaring forth of wild madness of the old champions… The talisman is brittle, and the day will come when it will pitifully break. The old stone gods will rise… and rub the dust of a thousand years from their eyes. And Thor, leaping forth with his giant hammer, will crush the Gothic Cathedrals!” ~ Heinrich Heine (1834)

Heathenism in Europe:

Alain de Benoist, a masterful contemporary French philosopher, has rightly noticed (“The Way to be Heathen”, 1980) that Europe could not and will not return to Heathenism, but rather that Heathenism was inevitably returning to Europe. This is a concept of utmost importance because it acknowledges the existence of destiny and ancestry, heritage which is the irrevocable transmission of a culture, a culture that can only be inherited and again passed on along a common biological bond. Heathenism indeed has been returning to Europe, long before the twentieth century, long before Nietzsche and the majestic Wagnerian operas. Its return, observed de Benoist, can be traced as far back as the days of the Italian Renaissance and can be found in those magnificent paintings rich in infatuation and love with the Indo-European mythos of Hellias, and thereby with the Ancient Heathen soul of Europe. Perhaps most modern historians have not been aware of the nature of that evolution of Heathen creativity, but Christian priests had long before manifested their concern. Abbot J. Gamme wrote in a letter to Monsignor Dupanloup in 1852: “The Renaissance was the resurrection, the cult, the fanatical adoration of Heathenism with all its literary, artistic, philosophical, moral and religious idols…! Unrepentant before the evidence of the destruction they have caused, namely the real cataclysm of Western man’s soul, the warriors for Yahweh seem to have done “mea culpas” over actions which may have just engaged in following natural instincts, while oblivious and even joyous over their own faults against our heritage. Today, as Judeo-Christianity finds itself immersed in confusion, the Ancient Gods of Europe enjoy a heroic, long awaited return, that not even the most ferocious renegades can avert. From the ruins of shattered shrines to bedouinic deities, new realms will be built. Precisely because the priests of the cult of the cross fanatically incinerated our spiritual past in murderous raids, and as if defiant to history, they attempted to conceal it by building churches of the treasures of our forefathers. The pantheonic Gods of our ancestors, the Olympians, those to whom only we belong, have witnessed our splendor, then our decay, and now they are watching us struggling to recover the values of that which is eternal: the undying tribute to our heritage.

Rosenberg and the Undying Heathen Soul:

Those who seek out answers, not into the teachings of long-gone wanderers from the deserts, or their apostolic inheritors, but into the evolution of our own biological reality through the mythos of the Ancient Gods, must refer to those great men who left us, in the form of books and artistic expressions, the fruit of entire lives dedicated to research our past. As the 20th century reaches its end, we find among modern Heathens an increasing number of freethinkers, philosophers, politicians, historians and others, working hard to reconstruct the original identity of our people. Names like Julius Evola (Italian philosopher deceased in 1974), Hans Guenther (German, deceased in 1968), Alfred Rosenberg, and Alain de Benoist are no longer souls navigating in a sea of intellectual solitude. Since the beginning of the 20th Century great steps have been taking to bring us nearer to completion of this task. In Germany many government officials from the 1933-1945 period joined Alfred Rosenberg, quite conceivably the leading German Heathen theoretician of his time, in defining with historical accuracy the soul of the Indo-European. Alfred Rosenberg dedicated his life to bringing Europe in accordance with her history and, in doing so, Rosenberg made friends and enemies, and with every day of work, he constructed his own life into mythos, the man who will come.

An Eventful Life:

Alfred Rosenberg was born on January 12, 1893, in the town of Regal (currently known as Talinin) ion Estonia, his father a man of direct German descent (most people in that area are) and his mother Baltic. At a young age Rosenberg moved to Russia to complete his studies; he graduated in Architecture from the University of Moscow in 1918. During those youthful years, Rosenberg was witness to one of the most dramatic events in modern history: the Bolshevik Revolution. Those days, according to most historians and personal accounts of men who knew Rosenberg in prison, were fundamental in the shaping of his views. The connection of a non-Russian minority to Bolshevism was not only to be noticed by Rosenberg; Winston Churchill has written extensively on the topic; in America, government intelligence agents wrote numerous reports on the matter, and the mainstream printed media from London and other major world capitals expressed concern over the non-Russian influence among the Bolsheviks. Soon after graduation Rosenberg moved back to the Baltic, to Reval, where he volunteered in a failed grass-roots effort to avert the expansion of Bolshevism. As the Red Army advanced with all its might over the fields od Estonia, Rosenberg left the country, arriving in Munich, along with many others, in 1919. Shortly after his arrival in Germany, a 22 year-old Rosenberg joined the Thule-Gesellschaft, a small society of well-to-do individuals that financed anti-Communist activism during the days of great political agitation. This society also promoted vigorously the Heathen ethos. As if inevitable in the progression of his career, Rosenberg joined the NSDAP, a fast growing political party later that year as member number 625, shortly after meeting with its top figures. The new young member’s abilities were quickly noticed by the party leadership, and a little time later the responsibilities deposited on that man were significant. Rosenberg was assigned to the command of that party after its top leader received a prison sentence from his involvement with the incidents of November 9, 1923.

The Idealistic Soul of our Ancestors:

Rosenberg was well aware that idealism was a manifestation of the greatest features of Indo=European culture. The pursuance of ideals and dreams, the selfless devotion to the search for selfless devotion to the search for perfection and the intensity of will applied to goals that offer no personal reward, is vibrant And omnipresent in the culture of our people. There are, of course, peoples whose actions are motivated by the immediacy of food and shelter. Those people who are captives of selfish lives never looked up to the sky and never thought of flying. The myths that Ancient Heathens have forged, entirely out of their souls and nothing else, were the purest manifestations of the search for the ideal. In the “Myth of the 20th Century”. Rosenberg explains: “Once men dreamed of an all-seeing and all-hearing Being. They called it Zeus. It gazed from the clouds of Olympus over the land, or, perhaps, as Argus. Only a few were bold enough to demand the same for men. But these dreamers investigated the essence of the lightning throwing god and examined the mysteriously unleashed natural forces. One day with the aid of these forces they spoke far apart with one another, linked only by a wire. Then even this wire was no longer necessary. Tall slender towers today send mysterious waves out into the entire world and these discharge themselves thousands of miles away as song or music. A bold dream became life and reality.”

Women and Ancient Myths:

The Ancient Myths tell us of an approach to life, one that was in direct contrast with the values of Modernism. In them we find not only a historical reference of immense value but also a reference to life, full of vigor and unrelenting energy, a different state of mind dating from a time when Gods and their children were riding their horses together, on Hyperboprean lands.

On women and their role in the world of the Ancient Myths, Rosenberg wrote: “The Nordic-Germanic myths represent the goddess Freyja as the protectress of eternal youth and beauty. If one robbed the gods of her, then they would age and decline. Through her relationship to Loki primeval mythic wisdom is revealed. Loki was a bastard of the gods. There was once a lengthy discussion concerning whether he should be recognized as being of equal rank to other gods in Valhalla. Finally, this was granted. This bastard Loki played the role of contractor when Wotan’s fortress was to be rebuilt by giants. He then offered Freyja as payment! When the gods heard of this agreement, they refused to honor it, whereupon Loki cheated the giants. Then Wotan, the guardian o9f the law, himself fell into the pangs of guilt. Hios attempt to make expiation was the downfall of Valhalla. In this mythos we find a deep perception which is awaking again only today. The bastard thoughtlessly handed over the symbol of racial immortality, of eternal youth, and thus pulled the noble into participation in his guilt. What may Wotan indeed have whispered into the ears of dead Baldur when he accompanied him on his last journey?”

According to Rosenberg’s interpretation of this event, the Germanic mythos says to us that in the hand and in the nature of woman lies the preservation of our folk”, that a people can still pull itself up out of political servitude, but never from losing its biology. This knowledge must be understood as one of the fundamental beliefs of the Wotanic-Heathen ethos. Without understanding that this is a knowledge and not a mere principle, we would have never understood the most basic reality of life and its precious genetic value. The Heathen ethos is a realistic ethos, for it’s based on knowledge, while more modern outlooks or religions are based on superstitions. It is difference and to uphold it at all times, is a vital part of our outlook on life.

Rosenberg on Christianity:

Nietzsche’s criticism of Christianity had reached new heights by 1895, as shown in “Der Antichrist”, the powerful book he released that year: “The Christian Church has left nothing untouched by its depravity,, it has made of every value a disvalue, of every truth a lie, of every kind of integrity a vileness of soul”. The recognition of the Semitic Cult of the Cross as the most alien worldview ever to be embraced by Western societies is admitted today by traditionalists, in a returned, refreshing contemporary current among intellectuals in the Old World. The uprooting of our ancestral faiths by the “persuasive” powers of the stakes have left unerasable marks all over Europe. So fanatical was the subversion of our blood-values, that despite the thousands of individual executions and the numerous massacre perpetrated by the armies of the Church, the might of the myths remains today defiant to oblivion.

Rosenberg’s awareness of the matter is as omnipresent as his Nietzschean influence. These few following words are just a brief example of the statements made by the German philosopher: “Accordingly, the so-called Old Testament must be abolished once and for all as a book of religion. By this, the unsuccessful attempt of the last one and a half thousand years to make us spiritually into Jews will be eliminated… the movement is to be strengthened further by the removal of openly distorted and superstitious reports from the New Testament.”

via Ron McVan