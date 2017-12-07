Porn Star August Ames (White Slut, White Feminist) Is Found Dead Days After Sparking Backlash On Twitter

Her death, however, occurred just days after she experienced intense criticism on Twitter for saying she refused to work with men who have also appeared in gay pornography, someone she labeled as a “crossover” performer.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death of Ames, whose real name was Mercedes Grabowski, but declined to give a cause pending notification of family members.

whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews , you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body

After posting her statements on Twitter, Ames was hit with a barrage of comments accusing her of being homophobic. She defended herself, pointing out that she liked women, and said she was merely making a decision on who she has sex with, noting it is “my body, my choice.”

She posted her last tweet the next day, saying only “fuck y’all.”

Ames’ husband, Kevin Moore, told AVN that his wife “was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me.” He also asked for privacy.

Ames has more than 270 film credits since she started performing in 2013, and was a nominee for this year’s female performer of the year for the upcoming 2018 AVN Awards in January.

Upon learning of her death, fellow adult entertainers took to social media to express their shock and sorrow.