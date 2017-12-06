Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital, but will delay embassy move — report

US President Donald Trump intends to declare Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday, but will sign a waiver that will delay his controversial campaign promise to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the New York Times reports.

US officials have said Trump may recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, a highly charged declaration that risks inflaming tensions across the Middle East but would be a way to offset a likely decision delaying his vow to move the US embassy.

The Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, and have warned they would halt contacts with Washington if Trump makes unilateral decisions about the status of the city.

