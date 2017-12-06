Hamas leader: Embassy move ‘crosses all red lines,’ says ‘all options on the table’

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh says a possible announcement by US President Donald Trump moving the US embassy to Jerusalem crosses “all red lines.”

He says the Palestinian people will “not allow this scheme to pass,” and that “all options are now on the table to defend the Arab identity of Jerusalem.”

Earlier, the Gaza-based terrorist group called for a “Day of Rage” as speculation mounts over whether Trump will sign a waiver keeping the US embassy in Israel in Tel Aviv or fulfill a campaign promise and move it to Jerusalem — de facto recognizing Israel’s claim on the disputed city.

US officials say he will hold off on moving the embassy right away, but may issue a statement reiterating his intent and even go as far as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

