German FM says recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital ‘counterproductive’

Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabirel says a change in US policy that would officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel would be “counterproductive” to reaching an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

“A solution to the Jerusalem problem can only be found through direct negotiations between the two parties,” Gabriel tells reporters in Berlin.

“Anything that escalates the crisis during these times is counterproductive,” he adds.

US President Donald Trump had been due to make a decision decision on the Holy City on yesterday, but delayed it by several days following a string of public and private warnings from leaders around the globe.