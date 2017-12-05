IRANIAN FM SPOKESMAN SAYS FRANCE SHOULD KNOW MISSILES ARE ‘NON-NEGOTIABLE’

apocalypse29,

 

http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Iranian-FM-spokesman-says-France-should-know-missiles-are-non-negotiable-515933

 

France should know that Iran’s missile program is not an issue that can be negotiated, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Bahram Qassemi, said in an interview with state media on Monday.

“French official, other officials, who want to speak about Iran’s affairs need to pay attention to the deep developments that have come to pass in the region in past decades and the big changes between the current situation and the past,” Qassemi said Monday, according to state media.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely not negotiate on defense and missile issues.”

Tension between Iran and France increased last month when French President Emmanuel Macron said that Iran should be less aggressive in the region and should clarify its ballistic missile program.

France could play a productive role in the Middle East by taking a “realistic and impartial approach”, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Macron in a telephone call two weeks ago, according to Iranian state media.

Iranian state media said Rouhani told Macron that the Islamic Republic was ready to develop its relations with France on all bilateral, regional and international issues based on mutual respect and shared goals.

 

 

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s