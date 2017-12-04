National Socialist Education: How We Can Learn to Recognize a Person’s Race

http://www.renegadetribune.com/national-socialist-education-can-learn-recognize-persons-race/
Excerpts from the book The National-Socialist Essence of Education
- Summarise the spiritual characteristics of the individual races.
- Collect from the stories, essays, and poems examples of ethnological illustrations. Underline those terms which describe the type and mode of the expression of the soul.
- What are the expressions, gestures, and movements which allow one to make conclusions as to the attitude of the individual of the racial soul?
- Determine also the physical features which go hand in hand with the specific racial soul characteristics of the individual figures.
- Try to discover the intrinsic nature of the racial soul through the characters in stories and poetical works in terms of their inner attitude. Apply this mode of observation to persons in your own environment.
- Collect propaganda posters and caricatures for your race book, and arrange them according to a racial scheme.
- What image of beauty is emphasised by the artist in posters publicising sports and travel?
- What image of beauty is emphasised by the artist in publicity for cosmetics? (c) How are hunters, mountain climbers, and shepherds drawn?
- Collect from illustrated magazines, newspapers, and so on, pictures of great scholars, statesmen, artists, and others who distinguish themselves by their special accomplishments (for example, in economic life, politics, sports). Determine the preponderant race and admixture, according to the physical characteristics. Repeat this exercise with the pictures of great men of all Nations and times.
- When viewing monuments, busts, and so on, be sure to pay attention to the race of the person being portrayed with respect to figure, bearing, and physical characteristics. Try to harmonise these determinations with the features of the racial soul.
- Observe people whose special racial features have drawn your attention, also with respect to bearing when moving or when speaking. Observe their expressions and gestures.
- Observe the Jew: his way of walking, his bearing, gestures, and the movements when talking.
- What strikes you about the way a Jew talks and sings?
