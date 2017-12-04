‘Full buffet of holy cow’: Experts explain why all of Mike Flynn’s crimes will eventually be revealed

https://www.rawstory.com/2017/12/full-buffet-of-holy-cow-experts-explain-why-all-of-mike-flynns-crimes-will-eventually-be-revealed/

Mike Flynn pleaded guilty last week to a single charge, but he’s legally vulnerable to an astonishing array of other potential crimes — which will almost certainly be revealed.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ran down a list of those possible crimes, which includes a kidnapping plot involving a Turkish cleric, and said lawmakers had been jailed for less.

“Full buffet of holy cow,” said Clint Watts, a cybersecurity expert and former FBI agent.

Watts, who has testified in the congressional probe of Russian election interference, said Flynn had been a highly respected U.S. Army general before clashing with former President Barack Obama and joining Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“I can’t imagine what happened with General Flynn that he was switched this way,” Watts said. “As a young lieutenant he was well known, as a colonel out in the Army, and well respected. I don’t know what happened between then and now.”

MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash, a former chief of staff at the CIA and Department of Defense, said there’s “zero” chance Flynn has nothing to tell investigators — who will eventually list all of his crimes at sentencing.

“I think the only reason he got a light charge is because he is fully cooperating,” Bash said. “What oftentimes happens with that other litany of offenses that Joe laid out in his piece is that they will come into play in sentencing, and so you see basically (special counsel Robert) Mueller has bifurcated the process, and this is often what happens. First, the individual pleads guilty, and it’s important to note that Mike Flynn is now a convicted felon, but they defer sentencing based on the level of cooperation, and at sentencing they will come forward, and if they want to ratchet up that sentencing, they will write a sentencing memo, and you see that in other cases, where they will lay out those other offenses. They can also issue what’s called a 5K motion, a memo from the prosecutor saying that this guy has been cooperating, giving us this important detail. Let’s reduce his sentence.”