Flynn’s Plea Smacks Of Israelgate

Flynn made his confession.

But if you’re looking for a smoking gun that leads to Russiagate…you won’t find it.

[Clip: “Tonight, the ongoing Russian investigation has reached President’s Trump innermost circle. Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, said he is cooperating with the Special Counsel’s probe into possible cooperation between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government.

Flynn pled guilty to repeatedly lying to the FBI including making false statements about his December 2016 conversations with Russia’s then Ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. According to the Statement of Offense, Flynn lied when he told the FBI he did not discuss sanctions with Kislyak.”]

Looks suspicious! Flynn met with a ‘Russian’ official and you can’t do that.

But you can do that.

Discussions about future policy issues was part of Flynn’s job during the transition, the Russian Ambassador’s job too….

That’s not collusion.

Smacks of Israelgate to me.

[Clip: “A senior Israeli official tells CNN the Israeli government reached out to Trump to weigh in, after failing to persuade Washington to cancel the vote. Today, gratitude from Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer who tweeted ‘Israel,’ Quote, ‘deeply appreciates the clear and unequivocal call by Trump.’”]

Israel first pressed the issue with Trump.

Kushner then directed Flynn to ask the Russian ambassador to veto the Resolution—not as ‘payback’ for supposedly hacking the election—but acting on behalf of a foreign nation to undermine US foreign policy.

That’s called Israelgate!

[Clip: “Continuing coverage on Fox’s top story. President Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, admits now that a senior member of the Trump administration team told him to reach out to the Russian officials, and he did so. Fox News judicial analyst, Judge Andrew Napolitano, tells the Fox Business Network earlier today that we could be on the verge of a constitutional crisis.

Judge Napolitano is with us on the line live with us now on the phone. Judge, how so?”

“Well, if Robert Mueller has enough evidence, credible evidence, with which to charge the President of the United States with a crime, the constitutional crisis will come as he decides what to do. Does he indict the President…”]

Mueller can’t find Russiagate either.

Fact is…it wasn’t the Russian ambassador who expressed gratitude for Trump’s actions against the Obama administration, it was Israel’s ambassador.

Start then with indicting Flynn for violating the “Logan Act” and then gather proof to indict Kushner.

[Clip: “On this issue, if I could just ask a couple of very basic, dumb questions. Would the president elect, or even a candidate, talking to one of his advisors to reach out to the Russians, would that violate the Logan Act?

“No, it wouldn’t. First of all, the Logan Act was passed in 1799. Nobody has ever been prosecuted under it. Why? Because the federal courts, especially New York US Federal Court, said in 1964 its unconstitutional.”]

Unless…you have Israel meddling to stop a UN Security Resolution.

And a Kushner who failed to disclose he led a Foundation funding illegal Israeli settlements before the UN vote.

A cursory look at Flynn’s court statement reveals:

‘A very senior member of the Presidential Transition Team directed FLYNN to contact foreign governments, including Russia, to learn where they stood on the Resolution with attempts to influence their votes.’

That ‘very senior member’ is identified elsewhere as Kushner.

Flynn, at the behest of Kushner—both acting as agents of a foreign government—sought to subvert US foreign policy on behalf of Israel.

They violated the Logan Act. It’s still on the books, people.

The only part Russia played was being asked—prompted by Israel—

to change their vote into a veto.

Russia declined, telling Trump they would not change their vote.

But since there’s “no daylight” between the US and Israel,

the hacks-on-the-hill will never see that Trump’s team were in collusion with Israel.

That’s the reason Flynn lied.

And that’s the sad story of Israelgate that will NEVER see the light of day.