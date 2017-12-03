Reports: Kushner Directed Flynn to Lobby Russia on Behalf of Israel

By

Over the years I’m going to be giving my orders through you, and then only through you.’ — Tony Soprano

The story of Gen. Michael Flynn contacting the Russians is a curious one indeed. The Lugenpresse ABC “News” ran the story of this contact and gave the timeline as before the election. Once again, the media has to eat crow, as this “contact” occurred after the election. It’s not illegal for an incoming administration to enter talks with foreign countries.

What’s missing in the discussion is that Trump, using Tony Soprano methods, sent Flynn to lobby Russia and Egypt on behalf of Israeli interests. Trump “senior adviser” Jared Kushner instructed Flynn. Thus, the whole ‘Da Russians!’ scandal is in reality ‘Da Zionists!’

Per Reuters, “Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, directed Michael Flynn, then a Trump adviser, to contact Russian officials around Dec. 22 about a UN resolution regarding Israel.” Specifically, the request was to abstain on a vote on illegal West Bank settlements. This “art of the deal” leverage was applied precisely at the moment that the Russians were still hopeful of establishing cordial relations with the incoming administration.

This is further confirmation of the degree of capture by Israeli interests. Kushner — an Orthodox Jew, a friend of Bibi Netanyahu’s and an ardent Zionist — appears to be functioning as a modern-day version of Col. Edwin House, a covert foreign agent inside the administration of former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921).

Shortly after lobbying Russia on Israel’s behalf, Trump assigned Kushner to oversee peace negotiations and West Bank issues between Palestine and Israel. Soon afterward, we learned “peace talks” between the 36-year-old elite super-Jew Kushner and the 82-year-old Palestinian war-refugee President Mahmoud Abbas, PhD, broke down. Whodathunk.

Having Kushner handle peace talks is a contentious issue — even within Israel. The Times of Israel questioned the lack of even handiness and bias as a threat to peace efforts.

Adding to the conflicts of interest were reports from Haaretz (confirmed by the Washington Post) that the Kushner Foundation gave money to illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank as well as extremist Jewish groups connected to violent attacks against Palestinians. The findings are based on the tax records of Jared Kushner’s parents for the years 2010 to 2014 that show that the Charles and Seryl Kushner Foundation gave nearly $60,000 to settlement projects and organizations in Israel — projects and organizations that Washington, D.C. has publicly declared are illegal. Yet the Kushners finds covert ways of funding them.

For example, the foundation gave funds to the radical group Od Yosef Chai, operating in the settlement of Yitzhar. “This particular yeshiva has served as a base for launching violent attacks against nearby Palestinians villages and Israeli security forces. As a result, it no longer receives funding from the Israeli government,” Haaretz reported. This settlement is also seen as the leader of the settler movement’s so-called “price tag” policy, which calls for attacks against Palestinians in retaliation for actions of the Israeli government against West Bank settlements.

The Washington Post reported that the Republican platform’s position on Israel was changed in 2016. It now has the most pro-Israeli stance “of all time,” as Trump put it. Republicans now will not explicitly call for a two-state solution and will reject the “false notion” that Israel is occupying the West Bank, the Post reports.

Trump continues to claim that Kushner is “very good” as Middle East envoy for brokering a deal between the Palestinians and Israelis.

No, Kushner does not represent American interests. He is a foreign agent who is acting not only on behalf of a foreign interest (Israel) but also as an extremist Likudnik element of that foreign interest.

When reality begins to set in, heads will be exploding across America.

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist.