Trump official’s lawyer explains cooperation with Mueller: He can’t ‘run Flynn over with a f*cking car’

President Donald Trump is continuing to take the advice of White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who has counseled cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller. With a felony charge against a fourth Trump campaign associate unveiled Friday, some conservatives say it is time for the commander-in-chief to fight back hard, Politico reports.

“You say what you need to say to keep the sun coming up in the morning, but if you woke Ty Cobb up in the middle of the night and ask him if he thinks this is really going to be over in three weeks, I think his answer is, ‘Are you f*cking kidding me? Of course it won’t,’” said one white-collar attorney representing a senior Trump official in the Russia probe. “But it may be the most useful thing he can say to keep the president from going overboard and to keep the wheels on the bus.”

The defense attorney said cooperation with Mueller is all the White House can do.

“What was the other strategy you could pursue that’d be better than this one? Run Flynn over with a f*cking car? Pardon him? What were you going to do? It’s easy to snipe at these folks. But in fairness I think you’ve got to ask yourself what was the alternative,” the attorney said.

“Their strategy is designed to do the best they can with what they had,” the attorney added. “Essentially they’ve got no leverage. They’ve got no control over the situation and no ability meaningfully to influence what Mueller does and when he does it. None. They’re like the knight in the Monty Python movie. He’s got his arms and legs chopped off and he stands there shouting, ‘Bring it on! It’s just a scratch.’”

While President Trump may not have many options, that has not stopped other voices from suggesting a more aggressive strategy. On Friday, Steve Bannon’s Breitbart attacked Cobb’s talking point that the probe will be over by the ned of the year.