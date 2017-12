http://www.renegadetribune.com/new-world-order/

This video shows the New World Order that our chosen overlords have brought to fruition after destroying Europe’s best and brightest. Personally I am not a fan of the Bible quote at the end, but I admit that it is appropriate.

Narrated by Truth Media Films and Edited by The Impartial Truth. Check out the new site: www.impartialtruth.com/

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/8kmFo7Rrtl3O/