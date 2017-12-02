4,672,678 Fake Refugees Invade Europe Jan. 2012 – Oct. 2017

At least 597,243 nonwhites falsely claiming to be “refugees” have landed in Europe during the first ten months of 2017, bringing the total number of fake asylum seekers in Europe since January 2012 to 4,672,678—a population equivalent to that of all of Ireland.

(New Observer Online)

According to figures put out by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO), in October 2017 at least 61,634 “applications for international protection” were lodged in the European Union.

The proportion of applicants in October claiming to be unaccompanied minors (UAMs) was 4 percent, similar to the previous two months, the EASO report said, adding that the largest share of claimed UAM applicants were Afghan nationals (14 percent of all UAM applicants), followed by Gambians and Pakistanis (8 percent each).

In October, the three most common countries of origin of applicants remained the same as in the last two months. Syrians were the largest group, followed by Iraqi and Afghan nationals.

Nigerian and Pakistani applicants completed the top five. These citizenship groups together accounted for 38 percent of all applications lodged in the EU. The remainder of the 10 most common countries of origin all lodged a similar number of applications: Eritrea, Turkey, Albania, Bangladesh and Iran (3 percent each).

For most of the top-10 citizenship groups, the number of applicants remained stable compared to September. However, numbers of Eritrean applicants decreased considerably (-36 percent) compared to September, while those of Turkish, Pakistani and Bangladeshi applicants increased by around 10 percent each.

In 2012, EASO reported, 375,000 applications for “asylum” were made in the EU. In 2013, this figure increased to 457,000. In 2014, this figure increased again to 656, 972, while in 2015 it jumped to 1,349,638 following German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s invitation to the Third World to come to Germany.

In 2016, another 1,236,325 nonwhites invaded Europe pretending to be refugees, while as of the end of October 2017, another 597,243 had landed in Europe, according to EASO figures.

This brings the grand total of the number of nonwhites entering Europe claiming to be “refugees” since January 201 to 4,672,678—larger than the individual populations of Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Macedonia, Albania, Lithuania, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia—and the equivalent of the entire population of Ireland.

All of these “asylum” applications are fake. The definition of a “refugee” is, according to the official United Nations definition, as contained in the 1951 Refugee Convention:

“a person who is outside his or her country of nationality or habitual residence; has a well-founded fear of being persecuted because of his or her race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion; and is unable or unwilling to avail him—or herself of the protection of that country, or to return there, for fear of persecution.” (Article 1A(2)).

It is obvious that all of the so-called “refugees” do not qualify for asylum in any sense:

–They are not being persecuted because of their race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion;

–They are able and willing to avail themselves of the protection of their home nations—because even Syria is largely under peaceful government control; and

–They are easily able to return to their home without fear of persecution.

There are, therefore, no genuine “refugees” or “asylum seekers” at all in Europe—it is just simply a mass Third World invasion of Europe, aided and abetted by the race-denying establishment which either does not understand, or desires, the inevitable consequence of this policy: the destruction of European civilization by the Third World, and the genocide of the European race.