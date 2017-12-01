Salon Magazine: Church of Political Correctness About Everything

By

Foremost among the lugenpresse that writes slurs and propaganda demonizing white people is a rag called Salon. Its very name denotes some sort of snobby cosmopolitanism. Salon writers are notorious for pulling crap out their ass and serving it up to the public as “news.”

The magazine was founded in 1995 by a college dropout neo-Marxist homosexual named David Talbot, who was a self-proclaimed member of the Hollywood Left. Salon’s target audience are Social Justice Warriors with useless gender studies degrees. In recent years, it has became a fonte for Perv Justice Warriors as well. Pseudointellectual neck-beards and land whales tune in regularly.

There is every indication that contributing writers are junior college dropouts. The following is typical, as they describe the location of the Statue of Liberty. The rhetorical style looks like the outcome of too much anal hazing.

One Todd Nickerson wrote an article on why it should be socially acceptable to be a pedophile. He insisted that sexual attraction to children is completely natural and healthy. A simple search of “pedophilia” on Salon brings up articles on why “it’s time to change our stance on pedophilia.” However, reacting to what it called “attacks from the vile right-wing hate machine,” Salon pulled the articles. The inference is that in their brain fogged Pervert Justice Warrior world, only Nazis and extreme right-wingers have a problem with pedophilia.

On Aug. 31, 2015, Salon posted an article on the VMAs and commented on Nicki Minaj’s performance, writing, “The look on Miley’s face during Nicki Minaj’s savage, expletive-laden rant says it all.” The use of the word “savage” triggered the SJW cognescenti, resulting in a feeding frenzy. Once again, Salon had to apologize and edit the article. Naturally, the apology wasn’t sufficient for the SJWs.

Salon has gone all in on anti-white rhetoric. Hardly a day passes without a recycle of the same basic lame articles. Listed below is a sampling of its whitey-hater headlines, containing the same go-to words repeated over and over. It follows a rule of 12, which is how many times these epithets are used per article: Nazi, fascist, misogynist, racist, homophobic, classist, white supremacy. And it is a rare article indeed that doesn’t contain the word “problematic”.

Salon writers are almost always dull and slow on the uptake. They use one-trick-pony insults and comebacks, primarily just pulling the race card in order to “prove” their points. No black person writes for Salon.

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.