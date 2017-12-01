Michael Flynn ‘Prepared to Testify Against Trump and His Family’: Report

Sources tell ABC News that former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is expected to deliver direct evidence against President Donald Trump and his family in the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

ABC News’ Brian Ross reported Friday morning that Flynn has agreed to “fully cooperate” with Mueller in the probe, and is “prepared to testify… against President Trump, against members of the Trump family and others in the White House.”

Most significantly, Ross’ source says that Flynn will tell Mueller that Trump as a presidential candidate ordered him to make “direct contact” with the Russian government to help his campaign.

Ross also reported that Flynn only decided to cooperate with Mueller within the last 24 hours, as he was facing serious “financial problems” as a result of all the legal bills related to the Russia probe.

