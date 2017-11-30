Germany’s “Nazi Grandma” Given Jail Term for “Holocaust Denial”

A German court has sentenced an 89-year-old woman to 14 months in prison for Holocaust denial.

(BBC)

Ursula Haverbeck, dubbed the “Nazi Grandma” by jews and liberals, has been convicted several times but is yet to spend time in jail.

She was first given a jail term last year but received additional punishment for handing out pamphlets repeating her beliefs to those attending court.

Under German law, “Holocaust denial” constitutes a crime and carries a sentence of up to five years in jail.

Haverbeck and her late husband were members of the National Socialist party during the Second World War.

The pair founded a now-banned education centre and she has written for a patriotic magazine where she has argued that the so-called Holocaust never happened.

Haverbeck was initially sentenced to eight months in jail in 2016 after she claimed Auschwitz was not a concentration camp, in a letter to the mayor of the German town of Detmold.

But after giving the judge and prosecutors leaflets entitled “Only the truth will set you free” during the appeal session she was given ten additional months of imprisonment. Her overall sentence was reduced to 14 months.

She has been convicted on five other occasions for similar charges of “incitement of racial hatred”, but she has remained free as her lawyers appealed.

Her lawyers plan on taking the case to a top regional court for a final appeal against the jail term.