Weinstein hit with UK civil suit for sexual assault

A civil claim was made against Harvey Weinstein in the United Kingdom on behalf of a woman alleging she was sexually assaulted by the Hollywood producer.

The submission of the claim, which was reported Monday by The Guardian, marks the latest legal trouble for Weinstein, who has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault since allegations against him were first reported last month.

The claim against Weinstein seeks damages for personal injury, expenses and consequential loss, among others, as well as against the American and British subsidiaries of the Weinstein Company as Weinstein’s employer. According to the Guardian, the claim is expected to be greater than 300,000 pounds ($401,100).

The alleged victim, who the Guardian said works in the film industry, has not filed a complaint with police but is likely to do so.

Earlier UK media reports have said London’s Metropolitan Police is investigating allegations against Weinstein by seven women over incidents that reportedly took place from the 1980s to 2015.

A spokesperson for Weinstein told the Guardian the Jewish producer denies any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Earlier this month, Weinstein and his former company were hit with a proposed class action lawsuit that targets what it called the producer’s “casting couch” harassment and abuses. The suit, filed in Los Angeles federal court by an unnamed aspiring actress who claims Weinstein harassed her in a building occupied by his former company, Miramax, also names The Weinstein Co. as a defendant and accuses its leadership of being complicit in Weinstein’s systematic harassment and abuse of women.

Dozens of women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o and Ashley Judd, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, while actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan and others have accused the Oscar winner of raping them.