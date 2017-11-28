http://www.thedailysheeple.com/south-korean-government-north-korea-just-fired-another-ballistic-missile_112017

South Korean government officials claim that the rogue nation of North Korea has just launched yet another ballistic missile. There have been signs recently that Kim Jong-Un’s regime was preparing for a missile launch.

Japan’s Kyodo News reported on Monday that Japanese government detected radio signals that indicated a possible missile test in the near future.

“The missile flew eastward and the South Korean military is analyzing details with the U.S.,” Yonhap News Agency reported. North Korea last fired a missile on Sept. 15 that flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island before splashing into the Pacific ocean.

According to Reuters news agency, this missile launch was confirmed by a US government source. The missile flew to the east and the South Korean military is analyzing details of the launch with the United States, South Korea’s joint chiefs said, according to the report.

Back in July, it was said that North Korea’s ICBM (Intercontinental ballistic missile) could reach New York.

It is still unclear what range the missile had, and whether or not it flew over Japan as the last missile launch. It’s also unclear what kind of advancements North Korea could have made in their weapons program since their last launch. But it is safe to say that this will heighten already bowstring taunt tensions between the Communist regime and the United States.

According to the BBC, South Korean and US authorities are working together to analyze the latest missile’s trajectory, according to a statement from South Korean military chiefs.

Delivered by The Daily Sheeple

We encourage you to share and republish our reports, analyses, breaking news and videos (Click for details).

Contributed by The Daily Sheeple of www.TheDailySheeple.com.

This content may be freely reproduced in full or in part in digital form with full attribution to the author and a link to http://www.TheDailySheeple.com.