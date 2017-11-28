Rivlin invites Prince Harry and fiancée to honeymoon in Israel

President Reuven Rivlin on Monday congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement and invited the couple to honeymoon in Israel.

“Sending our warmest regards to Her Majesty the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, all the Royal Family & the British people, from Nechama & me, & all the Israeli people,” Rivlin posted on Twitter. “We invite them to enjoy their honeymoon in Israel!”

Reuven Rivlin ✔@PresidentRuvi Mazal Tov to HRH Prince Harry & fiancé @MeghanMarkle. Sending our warmest regards to Her Majesty the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, all the Royal Family & the British people, from Nechama & me, & all the Israeli people. We invite them to enjoy their honeymoon in Israel!



Harry’s brother William honeymooned with his betrothed Kate in the Seychelles, whose luxurious sandy beaches and clear Indian Ocean waters Israel may have a hard time competing with.

While royals have visited Israel in the past, no representative of the British monarchy has ever come to the country on an official “royal tour.”

In May the British Foreign Office quashed rumors that Prince Charles would visit Israel to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration.

Earlier Monday, palace officials announced that Harry, 33, fifth in line to the British throne, will marry American actress Markle, 36, of the television show “Suits” in the spring, confirming months of speculation.

Markle, a humanitarian campaigner and lifestyle blogger who made it in show business before falling for Harry, will become a senior member of the royal family as the wife of one of the monarchy’s most popular figures.

Harry, a bad-boy-made-good by his tireless devotion to wounded veterans and his embrace of a variety of charitable causes, has said for several years that he wants to start a family, and the rumors of his engagement to Markle have been flying for some time.

The marriage represents a first-ever blending of Hollywood glamor with the once-stuffy royal family, which has of late seemed less fixed in its ways, and brings a mixed-race American divorcee into a highly visible role.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his pregnant wife Kate welcomed Markle to the royal family.

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” they said in a statement. “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, told reporters he was “thrilled” with the engagement.

“They’ll be very happy indeed,” he said.

The engagement announcement said the couple became engaged in London earlier this month and that Harry had informed his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. It said he sought and received the permission of Markle’s parents.

The couple plan to live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Markle is also reported to have started the sometimes time-consuming process of moving her dogs from Canada to Britain. She recently left her television show, a development that helped fueled engagement speculation.

Congratulations also came in from the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, and from Prime Minister Theresa May. Markle’s parents also welcomed the news.