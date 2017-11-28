Report: Trump continues to question Obama’s birth certificate

http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/28/politics/donald-trump-barack-obama-birth-certificate-nyt/index.html Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has continued to question the legitimacy of former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate during private conversations in recent months, The New York Times reported, citing advisers who discussed Trump’s statements.

NYT: Trump still questions Obama’s birth certificate 02:31

One sitting US senator quoted by the Times, “who listened as the President revived his doubts” about the issue, “chuckled” when speaking about what was said. Trump “has had a hard time letting go of his claim that Mr. Obama was not born in the United States,” the senator, who “asked not to be named to discuss private conversations,” told The New York Times.

CNN has not independently confirmed the reporting. The White House did not immediately return CNN’s request for comment.

Although Obama was born in Hawaii in 1961, Trump publicly questioned Obama’s citizenship for several years before saying in a news conference during the 2016 election that he believed the nation’s first African-American president was born in the US.