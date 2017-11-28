MUELLER OPENS PROBE OF KUSHNER

apocalypse29, , , ,

 

Special counsel for the US Department of Justice Robert Mueller is investigating an attempt by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to block the passage of UN Security Council Resolution 2334 condemning Israeli settlement activity, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The probe is part of a larger investigation by Mueller into Kushner and his conversations with foreign leaders, including Israelis, during the two-month transition period between the November election and the time Trump took office. Under the Obama administration, the United States abstained and the only one of 14 countries on the UNSC not to approve the December 2016 measure. But the decision not to use its veto power to block the move, something it also did in 2011, was widely seen as a form of tacit approval of the resolution by the Obama administration.

 

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s