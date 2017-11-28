MUELLER OPENS PROBE OF KUSHNER

Special counsel for the US Department of Justice Robert Mueller is investigating an attempt by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to block the passage of UN Security Council Resolution 2334 condemning Israeli settlement activity, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The probe is part of a larger investigation by Mueller into Kushner and his conversations with foreign leaders, including Israelis, during the two-month transition period between the November election and the time Trump took office. Under the Obama administration, the United States abstained and the only one of 14 countries on the UNSC not to approve the December 2016 measure. But the decision not to use its veto power to block the move, something it also did in 2011, was widely seen as a form of tacit approval of the resolution by the Obama administration.