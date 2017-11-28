A THIRD LAS VEGAS SURVIVOR HAS BEEN KILLED, THIS TIME IN A HIT-AND-RUN

Roy McClellan, a survivor of the Oct. 1 massacre in Las Vegas that killed 58 and injured hundreds at a concert, was killed Nov. 17 in a hit-and-run.

The 52-year-old’s death comes close to a month after two other Las Vegas survivors, Dennis and Lorraine Carver, died in a car crash less than a mile from their California home, according to CNN.

A vehicle struck McClellan while he was hitchhiking about 50 miles outside of Las Vegas, where he lived, CBS News reports.

“This isn’t what I wanted for him. I don’t understand why he wasn’t taken at the shooting, but a month later he was taken this way,” McClellan’s widow, Denise, told KSNV-TV. “I hope my husband found peace and he’s safe now.”

Her husband had been deeply disturbed by the shooting and was going to therapy, Denise told KSNV-TV.

“I’m angry. I’m angry. I feel that he was under the influence of something or drunk and didn’t want to get caught, so he bailed and left my husband laying there in the street. He doesn’t deserve that,” Denise said.

Police have found the vehicle that killed Roy, and charges against the driver are pending, KSNV reports.

