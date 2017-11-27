Russian authorities have decided to pay pensions to the residents of Israel.

Respective agreement signed during recent visit of the Israel’s Prime Minister’s to Moscow. The agreement provides the transition to the principle of proportional payments for seniority gained by the residents of Israel in Russia and the RSFSR.

Former residents of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) who had moved to Israel before 1992 and don’t have a Russian citizenship will acquire the right to receive pensions from the Russian Federation after the treaty enters into the force.

Such the Kremlin’s decision was perceived ambiguously by ordinary Russians, who have faced a significant deterioration of the financial situation, cutting salaries and pensions in last years. Recall also the incident, that took place during recent visit of the Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to the occupied Crimean peninsula, where during the meeting with locals he answered “there is no money, so good luck!” to an old lady, who was complaining him about extremely small pensions.

The agreement to provide Russian pensions to residents of Israel who previously lived and worked in Russia and the USSR is confirming a special nature of relations between the two countries, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament said Monday.

The proposed Russian-Israeli agreement on providing Israelis formerly possessing Russian citizenship with Russian state pensions would double the number of Russian pension recipients to 60,000.

“As you know, the agreement [on pensions] is reached. We have left nothing unattended. I think this is a very important agreement between Russia and Israel, which restores social justice and reaffirms the special nature of Russian-Israeli relations,” Valentina Matvienko said at a meeting with Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Zeev Elkin.

The deal is set to be signed during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Russia dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. The prime minister is visiting Russia between Monday and Wednesday.

The agreement makes provisions for those who worked in the Russian Federation, or its predecessor, the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, to receive Russian state pensions regardless of whether they have retained their citizenship.

Russian Jews migrated to Israel from the Soviet Union in large numbers throughout the 1970s when Soviet authorities lifted the ban on Jewish emigration. The next wave of Jewish emigration took place after 1989. Currently, Israel’s Russian Jewish population amounts to around 1,000,000, according to Israeli government statistics.

