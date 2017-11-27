http://whiteresister.com/index.php/11-reports/1481-greek-race-riot-starts-as-muslims-clash-with-football-fans-in-athens?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=b257197fa5-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-b257197fa5-48298879

As the birthplace of Western culture and thought, it’s particularly sad to see the city of Athens torn apart by the forces of Islamification.

(Squawker)

One must imagine that the likes of Plato and Aristotle would have stood in horror at the sight of hundreds of Muslims causing chaos on Greek city streets. Yet this is exactly what is happening now as the introduction of Islam into a city which once produced some of the greatest intellectual discourse in human history, has only increasingly created scenes like the one featured in the video below.

The incident in question occurred yesterday when hundreds of ethnic Pakistani’s living in Greece took to the streets of the ancient city to celebrate the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday. Also on the streets though were a large group of Greek football (soccer) fans there for a match. It was when the two groups met however, that things soon took a turn for the worst.

Reports are now indicating the violence initially broke out as a result of some Pakistani’s attacking the football fans after mistaking them for members of the patriotic Nationalist Golden Dawn party. When the sports fans saw some of their own under attack however, the majority of the actual Greek citizens came to the aid of their fellow countrymen and soon an open brawl with over 1000 participants was occurring on city streets. In fact only the swift intervention of Greek police armed with full riot gear prevented the incident from likely ending in someone’s death.

Racial tensions in Greece have been at a boiling point for some time now. With native Greeks increasingly being forced to grow accustom to grotesque and often violent Muslim holidays occurring on their city streets. One such example of this being the Islamic holiday of Ashura which is based around ritual self-flagellation among other examples of self-inflicted injury. When videos like the one below are being filmed in a country that was the very foundation for Western style democracy. It’s hard not to start wondering how long a future that same Democracy still has left.