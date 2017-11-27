Flynn lawyers just met with Mueller in latest sign a plea deal is in the works: report

Lawyers representing former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn met on Monday with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team in the latest sign that the two sides are working on a plea deal.

ABC News reports that the two sides met on Monday morning, days after a separate report claimed that Flynn’s legal team had stopped sharing information about the probe with Trump’s attorneys.

“Sources familiar with the Flynn investigation have told ABC News the retired general has felt increased pressure since prosecutors began focusing attention on his son, Michael G. Flynn, who worked as part of Flynn Intel Group, the consulting firm founded by the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency,” writes ABC News. “He also traveled with his father to Russia in 2015 for his now famous appearance at a Moscow dinner where he sat next to Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Speculation about Flynn cooperating with Mueller’s probe spiked last month when the special counsel hit former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort with an indictment that included money laundering allegations.

Flynn resigned as national security adviser this past February, less than a month into Trump’s first term, when it was revealed that he had lied about conversations he’d had with Russian officials about potential sanctions relief.