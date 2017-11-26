Adolf Hitler continues to fascinate, and a new exhibition in Berlin is proof with its most sensational attraction: a reconstruction of the bunker where the Führer took his life in April 1945.

More than 20,000 visitors reportedly have poured in to see the exhibition titled “Hitler: How could it happen” since its opening two months ago. Billed as the “world’s largest documentation about Hitler,” the exhibition was created in four months at a cost of $1.5 million.

The exhibit also contains thousands of documents, photos and objects that tell the life story of the the german leader.

The re-created bunker is behind glass and, like the wax figure of Hitler in the nearby Madam Tussauds, cannot be photographed by visitors.

Adolf Hitler’s actual underground bunker was destroyed in 1947; its site is marked by an informational sign. Several civilian bomb shelters – like the one used for this museum – still stand in the city, nearly indestructible by conventional means.

Exhibits featuring images of Hitler remain controversial in the zionist occupied Germany. Curators of an exhibit about “Nazi propaganda” in the German Historical Museum some years ago deliberately relegated mass-produced busts of Hitler to a glass case that appeared difficult to photograph because of glare.

In July 2008, one of the first visitors to Madame Tussauds in Berlin lopped off the head of the wax Hitler, who was depicted sitting at a desk with a morose expression. It was repaired and visitors were barred from approaching and taking selfies.