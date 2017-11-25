http://www.renegadetribune.com/royals-on-the-run/

I just finished a quick tour of the life of the royals by reading “Daughter of Empire” My Life as a Mountbatten by Lady Pamela Hicks. Pammy, as she was affectionately known, was the younger daughter of Lord Mountbatten and his very progressive wife, Edwina Ashely.

She was lady in waiting to the young Lilibet, who eventually became Queen of England. Her parents were married in St. Margaret’s Westminster in the shadow of Westminster Abbey. Her parents, she tells us, rubbed shoulders with Noel Coward, Cole Porter and George Gershwin. Life was a party when it wasn’t a whirlwind international adventure.

Pammy was a descendant of the rulers of the Grand Duchy of Hesse in Germany. Her grandfather, who had relocated to England, was forced to retire from the Admiralty due to anti-German hysteria. King George V decreed that they should anglicize the name Battenberg and so they became the Mountbattens.

The separation was not so great as all that as Queen Victoria held her famous Daddy, Dickie, in her arms as an infant and she herself was married to the German Prince Albert.

Two details she leaves out of the Hesse descent is that it was an earlier Hesse, a notorious spendthrift, who went into debt to the Rothschild Dynasty, and it was the famous Hessian soldiers who were sent in to put down the rebellion in North America.

As is well known, the royal houses of Europe are all intermarried and related but is it true that they are still in charge of the world order?

They are telling little details in her very breathy and amusing recounting of her privileged existence. She and her sister were sent to America to be taken care of by the Vanderbilts because they are one eight Jewish. Her great-grandfather on her mother’s side was Jewish, Sir Ernest Cassell.

Another intriguing story is the reaction of her family to the murder of the Romanovs, the ruling dynasty of pre-Bolshevik Russia. In the following quote she describes her dear grandmamma.

She seldom spoke about the horrors of her past, the ghastly episodes in her life. Her brother Frittie, a hemophiliac, had died when he was ten, after falling from a window; her sister Marie and then her mother died of diphtheria; and later her two sisters Alex (the tsarina) and Ella (the saint) and her Russian nieces and nephew were murdered during the Russian Revolution. When her Grandmama wrote to Arthur Balfour, the foreign secretary, to ask whether her nieces, then under house arrest, could come to live with her on the Isle of Wight, she knew the tsarevitch would not be allowed but hoped the little girls might. But her request was not approved.”

Why was it not approved? These rulers of Russia, although of German descent, were blood relatives and also part of the mighty ruling class. Why did Arthur Balfour not allow them to escape the murder by the Bolsheviks? The revolution that is called Russian was in fact, a Jewish one, but funded by “American” and “European” banks. Did the royals of Europe not know this?

Did they not have the power to influence a mere government functionary, Arthur Balfour, who was influenced by the Jewish power elite, to sign the Balfour Declaration, giving the Palestine Mandate over to the Jews for colonization?

Palestine, at that time of history, before World War I, was not even controlled by England, but would come under its power only after the First World War.

Was blood not so thick at all, in fact, for the blue bloods?

Certainly not stuffy conservatives, “Dickie” Mountabetten once made the remark that he and Edwina spent most of their married life hopping in and out of other people’s beds. So liberal were they that they even had their favorite lovers living in the family home, or one of them, for a period of time. Needless to say, their exact relationship was never made clear to the children.

Racism was, of course, an absolute horror to them, as was anti-Semitism.

The Mountbattens are most famous for overseeing the return of India to the Indians after World War II. In the film, Jinnah, it makes it very clear to the audience that Jawaharlal Nehru and her mother, Edwina, were having an affair and that due to her influence on her husband, Lord Mountbatten, the Hindus were given preferential treatment. In her book, Pammy denies this, saying they were just good friends and soul mates, but what could she be expected to say?

Her attitude is clear and she is critical of the Muslim leader and founder of Pakistan, Jinnah, and, at best, lukewarm in her passages on the Muslims.

Her mother, Edwina, died at the age of 58, having lived a life of relentless, non-stop social activism. Her father, Lord Mountbatten, lived to the ripe old age of 79, only to be blown up by the IRA in Ireland in 1979. This is another fact she omits in her book, which was published in 2012.

She makes the transition from a life at the center of British Society to one at the heart of the world of fashion and design when she married David Hicks, the designer at the age of 29.

She calls it an unorthodox union, but it was to become a standard of British Royalty. Princess Margaret married a commoner as did Prince William, whose wife is rumored to also be Jewish. Prince Harry is doing his bit to end the ‘purity of the bloodline’ by marrying a girl who is half black. Princess Margaret was well known for her alcoholism, and the blow by blow account of the miserable marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana was front page tabloid news for years.

The Royals have transitioned from being distant and powerful to now being only another group of celebs with their tacky lifestyles. Hounded by paparazzi, and living lives of dutiful social duties, the Royals are slowly slipping into oblivion. Second-runners up to the Hollywood Stars, are they now just towing the line to hang onto their wealth while sacrificing their former power?

There is much chatter on the Internet about the bloodline that has ruled the earth for centuries, but does anyone seriously think it is the royal Houses of Europe?

The Bolsheviks murdered off the Romanovs and their wealth was moved to banks in Western Europe and America.

World War I finished off the Hohenzollern line in Germany and the Hapsburgs of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The French Royals were finished off in the so-called French revolution. Who’s left? The British Royalty are an embarrassment and then there are the Dutch, Swedish and Norwegian lines, small nations staggering under relentless political correctness.

Prince Gustaf Adolf Oscar Fredrik Arthur Edmund of Sweden, directly in line for the throne, was killed on 26 January 1947 in an airplane crash at Kastrup Airport, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Another Swedish royal, Count Bernadotte, was assassinated by Jewish militants in Israel in 1947, while he was trying to make peace between the Israelis and Palestinians. Ironically, he was formerly known for saving groups of Jews from the Nazis in World War II, but that was not enough to preserve his life.

Rather than being the ultimate in luxury and carefreeness, being a royal in today’s world is more a liability and a danger than it is anything else.