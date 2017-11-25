Mariah Carey Cancels Three More Christmas Concerts Due to Health Concerns

Mariah Carey is taking a brief respite before setting out on her holiday concerts.

The singer, 47, announced she would be resting due to doctor’s orders, which led to a cancellation of three more of her Christmas concerts.

“I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for!” she wrote on Instagram. “Like most, I’m thankful for my overall health… for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour.”

She continued, “While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you – it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings! ❤, Mariah”

Carey revealed the cancelled dated on her website — Nov. 27, Nov. 28 and Dec. 1. Her tour will resume with her New York date’s at the Beacon Theatre – December 2, 4 and 5 – will be followed by three shows in Europe before continuing on to Las Vegas for five shows at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

In mid-November, the singer cancelled her first few “All I Want for Christmas Is You” concerts due to illness.

“Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak!” she wrote in a statement posted to her Twitter account. “You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage.”

“Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon,” she continued, ending her note with a few festive emojis.

Carey was supposed to kick off her tour on Nov. 17 in Windsor, Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.