Colombia deports Israeli suspected of running crime ring

apocalypse29, ,

Colombian authorities have expelled an Israeli man living in the South American nation, saying he harmed the country’s security, Hebrew media reported Saturday.

The reports identified the man as Assi Ben-Mosh who had allegedly been running a hotel near the northern Colombian town of Santa Marta, where he had been running a crime ring.

Ben-Mosh and his partners were suspected of drug dealing, forcing minors into prostitution and tax evasion, Ynet reported.

In a statement, local police announced “the deportation of the Israeli citizen who was running a spa hotel that was popular with many foreign tourists,” noting that Ben-Mosh “caused harm to the security of Colombia.”

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s