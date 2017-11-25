Colombia deports Israeli suspected of running crime ring

Colombian authorities have expelled an Israeli man living in the South American nation, saying he harmed the country’s security, Hebrew media reported Saturday.

The reports identified the man as Assi Ben-Mosh who had allegedly been running a hotel near the northern Colombian town of Santa Marta, where he had been running a crime ring.

Ben-Mosh and his partners were suspected of drug dealing, forcing minors into prostitution and tax evasion, Ynet reported.

In a statement, local police announced “the deportation of the Israeli citizen who was running a spa hotel that was popular with many foreign tourists,” noting that Ben-Mosh “caused harm to the security of Colombia.”