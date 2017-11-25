ADL demands action from Poland over hotel with no Jews allowed sign

The Anti-Defamation League has urged Polish authorities to investigate and take action against a hotel displaying a sign outside saying no Jews allowed.

“Entry forbidden to Jews, Commies, and all thieves and traitors of Poland,” said the large red sign, photographed recently by Polish media hanging outside a hostel in Cesarzowice, just outside the major western Polish city of Wroclaw.

“The ADL is urging Polish authorities to investigate the illegal and anti-Semitic banner at the hostel and take appropriate action against those responsible,” the Jewish organization said in a statement.

Wroclaw attracted attention in November 2015 when Piotr Rybak, a leader of the extremist National Radical Camp, burned an effigy of an Orthodox Jew at an anti-immigrant demonstration in one of the city’s main squares.

The National Radical Camp was also one of the co-organizers and leaders of a 60,000 person march on November 11, Poland’s Independence Day, which included banners that read “White Europe” and “Clean Blood.”

The National Radical Camp is a direct descendant of a Polish anti-Semitic political movement of the 1930s, which uses the same green flag and symbols and wants an ethnically and religiously homogeneous Poland.

One Polish report said Rybak is the owner of the “Dom Polski” hostel, where the offending sign was seen.

But Rybak is currently in jail.

After multiple appeals, his punishment for incitement of hatred for the November 2015 effigy-burning was reduced last month to partial house arrest of three months, subject to good behavior.

But during a smaller Independence Day march in Wroclaw on November 11 this year, Rybak and infamous anti-Semitic priest Jacek Międlar were seen shouting anti-Semitic slogans. A judge ordered Rybak arrested the next day.