Woman who broke into Virginia synagogue turns herself in

A woman captured on surveillance cameras after breaking into an Orthodox synagogue in Norfolk, Virginia, turned herself in.

Morghan Rogers, 29, was charged with one count of larceny and one count of trespassing, according to local reports.

Rogers and an unidentified man last week spent two hours inside B’Nai Israel Congregation wandering through its halls, drinking and smoking, and vandalizing the inside of the building. They reportedly entered the synagogue through an unlocked front door at 10:45 p.m. on November 14.

The man has not been identified, though police told local media that Norfolk detectives are working on charging the man.

According to local ABC affiliate 13 News Now, the pair wandered B’Nai Israel’s halls before sitting in the hallway smoking and drinking. When they left, they stole some synagogue property, including two hats that belonged to congregants.

In a statement made before the arrest, synagogue president Jeffrey Brooke said his congregation was “saddened” by the incident, and said the facility’s cameras captured high-resolution footage of the perpetrators.

“We are working closely with the Norfolk Police Department and appreciate how seriously they have taken this incident. We are confident that the case will be resolved by arrests,” Brooke said, adding that “measures have been taken to improve security at our premises.”

“Whoever did that garbage does not represent the rest of this community,” Daniel McNamara, who lives near the synagogue and knows people who attend services there, told ABC affiliate 13 News.