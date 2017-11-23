Sweden: Crime, Record High as 3rd World Population Tops 20%

Sweden has recorded the highest number ever of sex attacks and crime in its history at the same time that its Third World born population topped one million or ten percent of the population – and that latter figure does not even include nonwhites born in Sweden, which puts the actual figure of Third Worlders to above twenty percent.

According to a new report issued by the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, 15.6 percent of all people in that country suffered one or more offences against the person (defined in the survey as assault, threats, sexual offences, robbery, fraud or harassment) last year.

That figure is up from 13.3 percent in 2015 and the highest number recorded since the annual Swedish Crime Survey started in 2006.

The number of offences against individuals “was at a relatively stable level 2005 to 2014, at 11.3 percent to 13.1 percent, but the last two years show an increase,” the council said in the report published this week. The crimes “that have had the clearest development in the past few years are harassment, fraud and sexual offences,” the agency said.

Of the six types of offences against the person, five of six rose to their highest level on record last year. The number of assault cases reached its second-highest level.

The number of victims of sexual offences rose to 1.7 percent in 2015 and to 2.4 percent in 2016 from an average of 0.9 percent between 2005 and 2014.

“Young women aged between 16 and 24 is the group that’s most subject to sexual offences, with 14 percent of young women stating that they were victims of at least one such crime during 2016,” the council said. “Among men in the same age group, 1.2 percent said they had been victims.”

Young women are also subject to harassment to a greater extent, the council said.

Fewer than half of the crimes in the survey were reported to the police. Sexual offences, harassment and threats were the least reported while people most often notified the police of burglaries, the survey showed.

They survey provided no breakdown of race and crime—but there is plenty of evidence to link increasing crime rates in formerly peaceful Sweden to the mass nonwhite influx.

According to Statistics Sweden, the largest groups of foreign-born nationals currently living in Sweden are, in numerical order, Syrians, Iraqis, Iranians, Somalis, Turks, Thais, Eritreans, Afghanis, Chinese, Indians, Ethiopians, Vietnamese, Filippinos, and Pakistanis.

Broken up by region, the populations number as follows: Western Asia 392,539; Eastern Africa 133,181; Southern Asia 88,780; Southeastern Asia 78,133; South America 69,645; Eastern Asia 48,847; Northern Africa 33,044; Western Africa 18,502; Central America 8,978; Central Asia 7,493; Middle Africa 6,982; Oceania 5,575; Caribbean 4,709; and Southern Africa 3,049.

Asylum seekers are not included in these figures. According to the Swedish immigration authorities, since 2013, the following “asylum” applications have been lodged in Sweden:

58,000 applications were lodged in 2013;

81,000 applications were lodged in 2014;

162,000 applications were lodged in 2015;

27,000 applications were lodged in 2016; and

20,000 applications (so far) have been lodged in 2017.

When the number of “asylum seekers” is added to the foreign-born population, all this comes to a total of 1,040,309—which translates to ten percent of Sweden’s total current population of 10,093,734.

This does not however provide the full picture, as other official government statistics say that at least 27 percent of Sweden’s population have at least one foreign-born parent.

Given that this latter figure will include European immigrants as well, it can be safely assumed that the number of “Swedes” who are of non-European descent make up at least half of that 27 percent—which means that around 13 percent of “Swedish” nationals are nonwhite.

When this is added to the foreign-born nonwhite population, the true total of Third Worlders in Sweden is certainly well above 20 percent of the total.

It is not only crime in Sweden that has seen a proportional increase since the mass invasion by the Third World. In 2015, the increase in the number of “immigrant children” was openly been blamed for Sweden’s lower test score results in education league tables.

A report by the government-run Swedish Education Agency said “more resources were needed for schools with large numbers of pupils who are immigrants or who have two immigrant parents.”

It said “immigrant children” were 85 per cent accountable for a four-per-cent increase in the number of children failing to get good enough grades in the final years of school.

Since 2006, Sweden has seen its reading and science test scores drop by more than 20 per cent, while mathematics results have dropped by 15 per cent.

According to the OECD’s Pisa survey, Sweden has “declined over the past decade from around average to significantly below average.”

It said: “No other country taking part in Pisa has seen a steeper fall.”