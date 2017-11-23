Steam Black Friday 2017 Deals And Sales: Early PC Game Deals On GTA 5, Fallout 4, Shadow Of War

A number of retailers have launched their Black Friday 2017 sales ahead of the big day. And, just as expected, Steam’s Black Friday sale has begun. Officially dubbed the Steam Autumn Sale, it runs from now until 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT on November 28, giving you almost a full week to take advantage of sale prices on hundreds of PC games.

As is typical with big Steam sales these days, you don’t have to worry about anything too complicated–there are no daily deals or eight-hour flash deals to keep an eye on. Deals are live for the full duration of the event, providing you with plenty of time to see what else you buy on Black Friday. It also makes it easy to compare prices with the ongoing Origin, Ubisoft Store, GOG, and Humble Store Black Friday sales.

Among the games you’ll find on sale right now are Grand Theft Auto V for $30, Rainbow Six Siege for $7.49, Pyre for $12, Night in the Woods for $16, Kingsway for $7, Inside for $10, Rez Infinite for $15, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for $30, Nier: Automata for $36, a Danganronpa and Danganronpa 2 bundle for $24, and Rocket League for $10. Some of the recent releases from this fall are on sale, including The Evil Within 2 for $30, Middle-earth: Shadow of War for $36, and Divinity: Original Sin 2 for $40.49. More sales are still coming online, but there’s quite the wide variety to pick from.

Deals extend beyond just games. Select hardware is also on sale–the Steam Link, for instance, is a mere $5, matching the price that GameStop will offer for Black Friday. Alternatively, you can get a bundle with Steam Link and John Wick (the movie) for $19, or a Steam Link and Steam Controller for $34.63.

Coinciding with the Steam Autumn Sale, the nomination process for the annual Steam Awards has begun. You can nominate games during the sale in various quirky categories–things like the “The World Is Grim Enough Let’s Just All Get Along” and “Mom’s Spaghetti” awards. You’ll earn a badge for nominating a game, and completing other tasks will allow you to level it up, as outlined here. The actual Steam Awards themselves will then take place in December.

You can check out everything on sale on Steam here. For more Black Friday coverage, you can check out our list of extensive Black Friday stories below.