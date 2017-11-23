Schools Caught Using Top US Abortion Chain to ‘Educate’ Kids on Sex Without Parents’ Permission

http://www.renegadetribune.com/schools-caught-using-top-us-abortion-chain-educate-kids-sex-without-parents-permission/

Renegade Editor’s Note: Planned Parenthood is a big business, looking for more baby parts to sell to the highest bidder while also helping out with the depopulation agenda.

By Matt Agorist

Schenectady, NY — Well informed children, who are able to procreate, should have all the facts when it comes to learning about the ins and outs of sexual reproduction and abortion. Because abortion is a part of Western society, children should be educated about it. However, this education should come from parents or an objective entity approved by their parents to teach their children about abortion.

At Schenectady High School in New York, however, parents were not given the opportunity to approve the entity who would teach their children about abortion and this has caused major backlash—especially given that this entity is the largest abortion chain in the country, Planned Parenthood.

As the Daily Gazette reports, Vivian Parsons, who grew up in Schenectady, told the school board she felt her rights as a parent were ignored when the district failed to notify her about a teen pregnancy prevention assembly held the previous Thursday that involved Planned Parenthood educators. She said she should have been given a chance to keep her daughter out of the program. Parsons said she learned about the assembly from her daughter last week.

“I have a right to know if this kind of stuff will be presented to my daughter,” Parsons told the school board. “Not every parent is OK with an association with Planned Parenthood, regardless of content.”

This class hit particularly close to Parsons as she is very familiar with Planned Parenthood. Parsons is a former teen mother whose partner at the time pressured her to abort the very child who had just sat through the Planned Parenthood sales pitch 14 years later.

Knowing that Planned Parenthood would have provided an abortion [to Parsons] discredits that organization’s ability to offer education services to her child, Parsons said. “They would have killed her for $250 and moved on,” Parsons said in an interview. “How can the people who would not have hesitated in ending her life short turn around and be the ones who quote-unquote teach my daughter to make life choices?”

Superintendent Larry Spring said that he was under the impression parents were given the opportunity to ‘opt-out’ of the classes. However, that was not true. The classes were deliberately kept from the parents.

District spokeswoman Karen Corona said parents weren’t notified of the event, “because the content or material within the presentation is not considered inappropriate” for high school freshman. She added that district and school officials would review and discuss “what should be communicated in the future.”

According to Life News, there could be another reason parents weren’t notified of the classes as well: public outrage. In the past year, at least four other school districts abandoned Planned Parenthood-based sex education programs after the communities found out.

Earlier this month, Spokane Public Schools in Washington state rejected programs offered by the top abortion chain in the nation, Inlander reports. School districts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina made similar moves this year.

As the Gazette reports, Planned Parenthood is not just in High School. In fact, according to the report, middle school students receive similar ‘educational programs.’

Planned Parenthood works with the district to develop a range of programs for students, from healthy relationship training for middle-school students to regular health education in the high school. Those programs’ curriculums are approved by the district and state Department of Health.

The fact that abortion is an issue of the state at all, no matter which ‘side you are on,’ is Orwellian. Government has no more business paying for or advocating for abortions than they do stopping them.

Unfortunately, many people allow emotion to rule their logic and end up holding beliefs which are entirely contradictory. For example, one cannot be ‘Pro-life’ while at the same time being Pro-war. Conversely, one cannot advocate for the state to “get out of their uterus” while at the same time demanding state money to pay for abortions.

Abortion is a reality, and society is slowly figuring out how to deal with it. But, the more the state attempts to interject their bias into this reality, the more skewed the situation becomes. Case in point: asking your rapist for permission to not have his baby or children being taught about abortion—without their parents’ permission—by the largest abortion chain in the country.

A society that treats the potential for life as disposable is a society in a crisis of conscience, and in need of self-reflection. However, the state’s involvement in the matter has only served to complicate the issue and prolong suffering.

This article originally appeared on The Free Thought Project.