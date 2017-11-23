“His” & “Her” is “Nazi,” says Canada University

Just how far Canadian pandering to the fake transsexual nonsense has gone was revealed with the news that an Ontario university formally reprimanded a teaching assistant for the “crime” of showing students a TV show in which a person explained why he would not use “gender neutral pronouns”—and told the teacher that showing the clip was akin to Nazi propaganda.

(New Observer Online)

The reprimand was only withdrawn after the teaching assistant, 22-year-old Lindsay Shepherd, released a tape recording of the Wilfrid Laurier University’s panel of inquiry’s questioning of her, which was so outrageous that the university heads were forced to step in and apologize.

Shepherd was subjected to an intensive interrogation by three administrators—identified as Indian-origin Nathan Rambukkana, his colleague Herbert Pimlott, and one Adria Joel, who works as acting manager of the Orwellian-named “Gendered Violence Prevention and Support” program. At one stage, Shepherd was reduced to tears by the vehemence of their allegations, which included false claims that she had broken the law, was “transphobic,” and that her original class presentation was like being “neutral” about Nazis.

Shepherd’s “crime” was having shown a short snippet from TV Ontario’s The Agenda, which featured University of Toronto psychology professor Dr. Jordan Peterson explaining why he would always use “he” and “her” when talking about males and females.

The video also included panellists taking the opposite viewpoint, but just for showing this clip to the first year students, Shepherd was reprimanded for violating the school’s “Gendered and Sexual Violence policy.”

During the interrogation which followed, Rambukkana claimed that the clip was “counter to the Canadian Human Rights Code,” and specifically Bill C-16 that prohibits discrimination based on “gender identity or expression.”

Rambukkana was of course talking nonsense: it is not a violation of Bill C-16 to screen a TVOntario program at a university, and secondly, the bill only applies to federally-regulated industries, which does not include universities.

This obvious lie aside, Rambukkana went on to say that showing the clip had “created a toxic climate for some of the students.”

Furthermore, Rambukkana said this created “an unsafe learning environment for students,” and when questioned by Shepherd to the effect that “in a university all perspectives are valid,” the Indian responded by saying “that’s not necessarily true.”

Pimlott, who holds the post of Associate Professor of Communication Studies, then told Shepherd that the “Nazis actually used, this is a historic—issues around the free speech idea in the 1920s in Weimar Germany as an issue.”

Nazis were mentioned twice more in the interrogation, with Shepherd being told that showing the TV clip—taken from YouTube—without commenting on it, or having a “neutral approach” was “similar to having a neutral opinion of Adolf Hitler.”

Joel added that showing the TV clip was “gender-based violence, transphobia,” and that it had been responsible for “causing harm to trans students by bringing their identity as invalid. Their pronouns as invalid — potentially invalid, which is, under the Ontario Human Rights Code a protected thing so something that Laurier holds as a value.”

When the audio recording was made public, and the full extent of the insanity was revealed to all, the university authorities were forced to apologize to Shepherd.

“After listening to this recording, an apology is in order,” Deborah MacLatchy, president and vice-chancellor of Laurier, said in a statement. “The conversation I heard does not reflect the values and practices to which Laurier aspires. I am sorry it occurred in the way that it did and I regret the impact it had on Lindsay Shepherd.”

Rambukkana was also forced to apologize, saying that the meeting, which was organized as a panel of three faculty staff, may have come off more intimidating than he would have liked.

Shepherd posted her reaction on Twitter, saying that the university was still ambiguous about free speech. “Moral of the story: A university must be repeatedly publicly shamed, internationally, in order to apologize,” she said. “Also, make sure to secretly record all meetings or they won’t take you seriously.”