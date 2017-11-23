CIA Drug Trafficking Exposed by Whistleblower Pilot

http://www.renegadetribune.com/cia-drug-trafficking-exposed-whistleblower-pilot/

Beau ‘Bo’ Abbott was trained by the DEA as a pilot, with special skills in short take off and landing. He flew plane loads of cocaine from South America into USA and flew weapons to the Nicaraguan Contras. After indicating that he wanted to stop flying, his handlers attempted to persuade him not to. He assembled a dossier of evidence, collected in a safe in Berlin, Germany, managed by his Swedish girlfriend, but she was murdered and the evidence taken. His boss was a DEA Agent named Santiberio who was murdered after being illegally arrested in San Antonia, Texas and given a peanut butter sandwich laced with arsenic.