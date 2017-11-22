US Murders Concentrated in Non-White Counties

Sixty-eight percent of all murders in the U.S. occur in just 5 percent of counties – all of them concentrated in nonwhite-inhabited regions, a new study by the Crime Prevention Research Center has shown.

(New Observer Online)

The report, titled “The Geographical Concentration of Murders,” is careful to avoid mentioning race, but the maps and data provided show clearly the relationship between race and the murder rate.

Murders are concentrated in the areas heavily overrun by the Hispanic invasion, and in the urban areas where blacks are concentrated.

“The United States can really be divided up into three types of places. Places where there are no murders, places where there are a few murders, and places where murders are very common,” the report continues.

It goes on to point out that “most counties [in the U.S.] don’t experience any murders,” and that in 2014, 54 percent of U.S. counties had zero murders, and 69 percent had no more than one murder.

Sixty-nine percent of counties have no more than one murder, and about 20 percent of the population. These counties account for only 4 percent of all murders in the country.

The worst 1 percent of counties have 19 percent of the population and 37 percent of the murders. The worst 5 percent of counties contain 47 percent of the population and account for 68 percent of murders.

The 2014 U.S. murder rate was 4.4 per 100,000 people, the report continues, adding that when the worst 1 percent of counties are excluded from this total, the national murder rate drops to 3.4 per 100,000 people.

“If the worst 5 percent of counties are removed, the U.S. murder rate would be 2.56 per 100,000,” the report says.

In 2014, the most recent year that a county level breakdown is available, 54 percent of counties (with 11 percent of the population) have no murders.

As shown in figure 2, over half of murders occurred in only 2 percent of counties. Breaking down the most dangerous counties in figure 2 shows over half the murders occur in just 2 percent of the counties, and 37 percent in the worst 1 percent of the counties.

Figure 3 further illustrates that with a cumulative perspective, 54 percent of counties have zero murders, 69 percent have at most one murder, 76 percent have at most two murders, and so on.

“To put it differently, only the top 4 percent of the counties have 16 or more murders,” the report says.

“If the 1 percent of the counties with the worst number of murders somehow were to become a separate country, the murder rate in the rest of the U.S. would have been only 3.4 in 2014. Removing the worst 2 percent or 5 percent would have reduced the U.S. rate to just 3.06 or 2.56 per 100,000, respectively.”