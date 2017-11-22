Have You Ever Heard of Vitamin B17? It’s One of The Biggest Cover-Ups In The History of Cancer

By Alanna Ketler

It has become increasingly apparent in recent years that a number of alternative cancer treatments exist that have proven to either eradicate cancer cells on their own or improve the efficacy of traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation. Many of these alternative treatments do not get the recognition they deserve from either mainstream media or mainstream medicine. In fact, in many states, alternative cancer treatments have been banned or made illegal and, according to the law, one can even be forced to undergo chemotherapy against one’s will. It is important to note, however, that choosing a different method does require you to do a lot of research, because there is very little funding, or merit, allotted to their study. The cancer industry does not want to look at these alternative methods and spends very little of their funds informing people about preventative medicine. In fact, one particular vitamin that is believed to be extremely beneficial in fighting cancer cells has actually been banned by the FDA and is illegal for treatment in the United States, and that is Laetrile.

Laetrile contains one of the greatest concentrations of Vitamin B17 on the planet, and it can be found in the often-overlooked seed of a popular fruit: the apricot. Apricot seeds reside beneath the hard pit inside the apricot, and few people know they are both edible and delicious, or that they contain a cancer-fighting agent called amygdalin within.

Amygdalin contains glucose, benzaldehyde, and cyanide, and it is the latter which is believed to be the active cancer-fighting ingredient of Laetrile. It is important to note, however, that cyanide is toxic to all cells, which makes the overall toxicity of Laetrile a concern. Yet studies suggest Laetrile is more toxic to cancer cells than to normal cells. After all, your chances of getting cyanide poisoning from apple seeds or almonds are extremely slim, and we mustn’t forget that cancer is toxic to begin with. (And the last time I checked, so are chemotherapy and radiation.)

You May Be Asking the Following Question

Question: “If B17 is so powerful and helpful for cancer elimination, then why is it not prescribed by modern physicians as a treatment?”

Simple Answer: “A control for cancer is known, and it comes from nature, but it is not widely available to the public because it cannot be patented, and therefore is not commercially attractive to the pharmaceutical industry.”

— G. Edward Griffin.

Dr. Sugiura’s Research

Dr. Kanematsu Suigura spent the majority of his career at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and has authored more than 250 papers; he has also received numerous awards, one of which included the highest honours from the Japan Medical Association for outstanding contributions in cancer research. He specifically studied Laetrile and, through his research, discovered it helped prevent malignant lung tumours in laboratory mice. In control groups that received only plain saline, the lung tumours spread to between 80 and 90% of the mice, but in those given Laetrile, the tumours only spread to between 10 and 20%.

And Now for the Cover-Up…

By 1974, findings for Laetrile’s cancer fighting properties were so positive that the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center had signed off on clinical trials — but then everything changed. The center started to get other scientists to perform the experiments involving Laetrile and whenever an experiment showed the possibility of a positive outcome, the research was scrapped. Other scientists working at Sloan Kettering who had previously been on board with the cancer-fighting properties of Laetrile started to characterize these studies, and Sugiura himself, as fraudulent, even though nothing had changed scientifically to negate Sugiura’s findings.

Ralph Moss, a friend and colleague of Dr. Sugiura’s, knew of Suguira’s findings, and when things started to go downhill, Moss found himself stuck in a moral dilemma: He could lie to support his employer, Sloan Kettering, or tell the truth about Laetrile and sacrifice his job. In the end, Moss chose to tell the truth and came clean at a press conference held in July 1977. This ended up being his final day as an employee of the Sloan Kettering foundation.

According to Ralph Moss, the Laetrile cover-up really only makes sense when viewed through the lens of “the politics of cancer.” According to Moss, “The people on Sloan Kettering’s Board of Directors were a ‘Who’s Who’ of investors in petrochemical and other polluting industries. In other words, the hospital was being run by people who made their wealth by investing in the worst cancer-causing things on the planet.”

More Information About Laetrile’s Cancer Fighting Properties

Even though Laetrile is not an FDA-approved cancer treatment, there are doctors who are choosing to use it ‘illegally,’ like John A. Richardson. He has been treating cancer patients at his clinic in San Francisco, California, and has seen much greater success with it compared to traditional methods of treatment. His numerous success stories are documented in his book Laetrile Case Histories: The Richardson Cancer Clinic Experience.

The FDA considers Laetrile an unapproved form of cancer treatment and it is illegal for a practitioner to administer it. As a result of these regulations, you cannot buy Laetrile in the United States, although you can buy Vitamin B17/amygdalin in supplement form. Apricots themselves are not illegal, of course, so you can always gather their seeds on your own, though this is immensely time consuming. If you do choose this course of action, be aware that you are doing it at your own discretion. Because I am not a doctor and cannot give out medical advice, I highly suggest you find a doctor who practices alternative medicine and who can best direct you on how to properly use this treatment.

