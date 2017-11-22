Descendants of Nazis Sing Israel’s National Anthem

The ‘March of Life’ is a movement of traitor grandchildren of National Socialists who seek to distance themselves from the acts committed by their family.

Their own rendition of ‘Hatikvah’ includes a rap, personal stories and footage from the pro-Israel marches they organize.

Despite the fact their grandparents were hardcore National Socialists, these third-generation Germans love Israel and hate Germany.

The “March of Life” recorded its own version of Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah.”

“Both sides of my family were ardent Nazis,” confesses one in the music video for the song. “One of my great-grandfathers was involved in burning the synagogue of Darmstadt to the ground. I was shocked by the truth about my family’s past. I am standing for Israel, I love Israel and I want to break my family’s silence and declare that these things must never happen again.”

