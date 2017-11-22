Democrats Move Swiftly Against Conyers Amid Latest Harassment Charges

But on Tuesday, he praised women for speaking out.

“Women are very special. I think it’s a very special time because a lot of things are coming out, and I think that’s good for our society, and I think it’s very, very good for women,” Mr. Trump said. “And I’m very happy a lot of these things are coming out, and I’m very happy it’s being exposed.”

Sexual harassment charges are roiling Capitol Hill, as they have shaken Hollywood, Silicon Valley and the news media. But in Mr. Conyers’s case, the charges quickly meshed with other issues, like the advanced age of some House members and the desire of younger Democrats for new leadership.

The House Judiciary Committee would become a focal point for inquiries into the conduct of Mr. Trump and his administration — possibly even impeachment proceedings — if Democrats seize control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections. And some Democrats have been angling for stronger leadership.

Mr. Conyers denied any wrongdoing and said the money paid to his accuser amounted to a “reasonable severance payment.”

But legal documents published by BuzzFeed show repeated allegations by female staff members of requests for sex, suggestive touching, caresses and other sexual improprieties. On Tuesday evening, BuzzFeed wrote about a separate lawsuit against Mr. Conyers filed in February in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, later withdrawn after the court denied the accuser’s motion to seal the proceedings.

In the suit, a former scheduler for Mr. Conyers said she suffered through unwanted touching and romantic advances “repeatedly and daily” in 2015 and 2016.

The calls for an investigation came as Democrats privately raised the prospect that Mr. Conyers would at least be asked to step aside from the coveted top Judiciary post. Mr. Conyers, a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, also holds the venerated title of Dean of the House. But he has been a target of Democrats who are eager to bring fresh blood into the Judiciary Committee leadership for some time, three congressional officials said.

He has already handed over much of the day-to-day committee work to staff aides and other Democratic members in recent years, and has often appeared disoriented. In at least two separate occasions — once at a United Automobile Workers event in Michigan and once at a meeting of top Democrats on Capitol Hill — Mr. Conyers showed up wearing pajamas, according to two people familiar with the incidents.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Conyers said she had “no knowledge this ever occurred.”

On Tuesday, some House Democrats viewed the charges as an opening to finally remove him.

“The allegations against Ranking Member Conyers are extremely serious and deeply troubling,” said Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, the second most senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. “There can be no tolerance for behavior that subjects women to the kind of conduct alleged.”

A group of Democrats from across the caucus had pushed for such a move at the start of the year, but were beaten back by Mr. Conyers and allied lawmakers, according to House Democrats familiar with the matter. Since then, they said, it has been commonly understood that this term would be Mr. Conyers’s last atop the committee.

Mr. Nadler and Representative Zoe Lofgren of California have made clear to fellow Democrats that they intend to run to succeed Mr. Conyers should he step aside. After Mr. Conyers, they are the two most senior Democratic members of the committee.

“This reported behavior cannot be tolerated in the House of Representatives or anywhere else,” Ms. Lofgren said, adding that the accusations were “as serious as they get” and should be investigated expeditiously.

Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin called the report of Mr. Conyers’s settlement “extremely troubling.”

“People who work in the House deserve and are entitled to a workplace without harassment or discrimination,” Mr. Ryan said.

However, on Tuesday morning at his home in Detroit, Mr. Conyers told The Associated Press that he knew nothing about any claims of inappropriate touching and learned of the accusations from television just hours earlier. “I have been looking at these things in amazement,” he said to a reporter.

Hours later, a spokeswoman for Mr. Conyers hinted that the reporter’s questions confused him. “Congressman Conyers was under the impression the reporter was speaking of recent allegations of which he was unaware of and denied,” the spokeswoman said.

Mr. Conyers also released a statement that began by describing himself as a “fierce advocate for equality in the workplace” and a supporter of the “rights of employees who believe they have been harassed or discriminated against.” He went on to say that though he had settled the claim, he had done nothing wrong and would “fully cooperate” if the House moved to investigate the matter.

“It is important to recognize that the mere making of an allegation does not mean it is true,” Mr. Conyers said. “In this case, I expressly and vehemently denied the allegations made against me, and continue to do so. My office resolved the allegations — with an express denial of liability — in order to save all involved from the rigors of protracted litigation. That should not be lost in the narrative.”

Mr. Conyers also pointed to the amount of money paid to his accuser — $27,111.75, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed — in defending himself.

“The resolution was not for millions of dollars, but rather for an amount that equated to a reasonable severance payment,” Mr. Conyers said in the statement.

Debra Katz, a Washington lawyer who often works on sexual harassment cases, however, said the “outrageously low” amount illustrated deep flaws in the process.

“Even with these very serious allegations, the victim of harassment received a very paltry settlement, which is typical of what happens when people even with the strongest claims come forward,” Ms. Katz said.

According to the documents obtained by BuzzFeed, a former staff member said she was fired because she would not succumb to Mr. Conyers’s “sexual advances.” The publication also obtained affidavits from other staff members who said Mr. Conyers repeatedly harassed women working for him through actions that included requests for sexual acts, contacting and transporting other women with whom they believed Mr. Conyers was having affairs, caressing their hands sexually and rubbing their legs and backs in public.

Mr. Conyers found little support from fellow members of the Congressional Black Caucus or Michigan’s delegation.

Representative Debbie Dingell, Democrat of Michigan, called the allegations “deeply disturbing,” while Representative Jackie Speier, Democrat of California and sponsor of a bill to change how sexual harassment claims are handled on Capitol Hill, called the claims “serious.”

Representative Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, the Democratic chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said he wanted to gather more information and talk to Mr. Conyers before weighing in.

“I think it raises a bunch of questions,” Mr. Richmond said.

Representative James E. Clyburn, who is a member of the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives, said he was not sure the claims “have any real substance.”

“You can’t jump to conclusions with these types of things,” he said. “For all I know, all of this could be made up.”