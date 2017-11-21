http://whiteresister.com/index.php/8-archives/4-the-only-known-recording-of-adolf-hitler-s-normal-speaking-voice?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=8812e0e29c-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-8812e0e29c-48298879

“I know that men are won over less by the written than by the spoken word, that every great movement on this earth owes its growth to great orators and not to great writers.” – Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf, 1925.

In more than 5,000 persuasive speeches, german leader Adolf Hitler bewitched his audiences in an altered and rehearsed voice.

Der Führer’s voice was described as overwhelmingly powerful and “spellbinding” by French-American novelist George Steiner in Ron Rosenbaum’s book “Explaining Hitler.”

“I was born in 1929, so from ’33 on my earliest memories are sitting in the kitchen hearing the voice [of Hitler] on the radio,” Steiner shared with Rosenbaum.

“It’s a hard thing to describe, but the voice itself was mesmeric … The amazing thing is that the body comes through on the radio. I can’t put it any other way. You feel you’re following the gestures,” Steiner said.

Remarkably, the National Socialist leader’s normal voice was largely unknown outside of the Führer’s inner circle.

But in 1942, a Finnish sound engineer secretly recorded a conversation between Finland’s defense leader, Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim, and Hitler.

Before the engineer was caught by the SS, he managed to record 11 minutes of candid audio.

Furthermore, American psychologist Henry Murray describes Der Führer’s overall presence as “hypnotic” in “The Personality of Adolf Hitler,” a 229-page report that was commissioned in 1943 by the US Office of Strategic Services, a precursor to the CIA.

(Business Insider)