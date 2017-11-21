The Most Armed Jew in America

ABC News reported on “What the ‘most armed man in America’ has to say about mass shootings”.

Mel “Dragon Man” Bernstein was the subject of the ABC “hit piece” which declared Mel “the Most Armed Man in America”, a Stephen Paddock-style mass murderer in the waiting.

This is interesting because Mel was USA Today‘s go-to source on the Las Vegas Hoax. He was featured on USA Today on the October 2, 2017 edition to weigh in with his expert opinion the day after the shooting.

ABC’s agenda in this story was to challenge Mel’s mental state and make him look as insane as possible. The Zio-Liberal Agenda has always been to paint white legal gun owners as meth-crazed bikers and super freaks that want to hunt down libbies, and then on-the-other-hand to make non-whites who tote illegal firearms with scratched off serial numbers as victims of the “WASP” system.

Mel “Dragon Man” Bernstein is a US Army Vietnam-era Veteran who is still in the process of grieving over the death of his wife of 16 years, Terri Flanell. It is a new low for the mainstream media to attack a Veteran that is “lonely” because he was widowed.

Daily Mail reported on 16 June 2012:

Terri Flanell died when she was hit by two smoke bombs travelling at 150mph while being used to create a smoky atmosphere for a new show about the military. Her husband has spoken of his devastation at the tragic turn of events, saying: ‘I lost my best friend.’ Ms Flanell was killed instantly – and the situation could have been even worse, according to Mr Bernstein, who said the rockets missed him by just four inches. He insisted that the tragic accident was the first time anything had gone wrong on the range in the 60 years he had owned it. Mr Bernstein fought back tears as he paid tribute to his wife of 16 years, who had run Dragon Man with him for more than three decades.

The terrible accident happened while filming a Reality show for the Discovery Channel, resulting in the cancellation of his TV show before the pilot was released. Terri died in the last 30 seconds of filming.

Mel runs several businesses from his compound in Denver Springs, CO. The compound is called Dragon Man’s Military Museum and it has a paintball park, several firing ranges, and a go-kart track. Mel is also a licensed ‘machine gun’ dealer.

Were you unaware that Americans could buy machine guns?

Mel’s records are clean and he is a law abiding citizen. At the compound you can fire a machine gun, tank or bazooka at a car of dummies with a sign saying the following: Gang Banger Warning Scene.

Or visitors can roast the car with a flamethrower. “I’m really living my dream,” Mel says.

Blog site Roadside America visited Mel back in 2006 and wrote an article based on their travels. Mel asked them:

You want to see the Hitler room?”

(Author response: HELL YEAH!) He has every German belt buckle, including Hitler’s guard’s belt buckle, which can fire three 25-caliber bullets. Yes, an SS belt buckle has a hidden pistol inside it like in the movie “Dusk Til Dawn”!

No records of who invented the Belt Pistol due to Allied bombings? Hmmm… Sounds familiar? Louis Marquis probably came up with this concept while interned in a WWI POW camp. It’s loaded with esoteric symbols. I would give Kyle Hunt one of mine, but they cost over 20,000 USD.

He also built a World War II bunker with anti-aircraft bazookas amidst bullet-riddled pots and pans. Inside the bunker are machine guns and 900 mannequins in military uniform.

“The Nazis had the fastest and best machine guns in World War Two,” Mel claims. He has “3,000 working firearms, 88 military-grade vehicles.”

Mel owns the Sturmgewehr 44 or StG 44, which was designed by SS inventor Hugo Schmeisser. Schmeisser also designed the AK-47 when he was a prisoner in a Gulag in the Soviet Union. StG 44 is the author’s favorite WW-2 fire arm.

Roadside America said:

He flicked a switch and our eyes were dazzled by red Swastika flags. Mel has Nazi bicycles, Nazi beer steins, Nazi potato masher grenades. He has a mustard yellow uniform owned by Hitler. Part of the room is reserved for horrific Holocaust artifacts: prisoner uniforms from Auschwitz, corpse tongs from Dachau, soap made from human fat. “The Holocaust Museum in Washington doesn’t even have something like that,” Mel said. We asked him why he had so many gas chamber Zyklon B cans (empty). “When I find something, I buy all of it,” Mel answered. “Why buy one or two? Where you gonna get ’em? If you don’t buy it now, there is no more.”

Gazette reported on November 11, 2006

There’s the soap made out of human fat when they melted down the people,” he said. Photos add to the horror. “It’s a part of history to show people what really happened,” Bernstein said

[Renegade Editor’s Note: for anyone not aware, all claims of jew fat being made into soap have been thoroughly disproven.]

There is a one-page ad in the World Wide Military Magazine offering to buy all WW-2 memorabilia. Mel states..

unfortunately the WWII guys are passing away and in Germany they can’t sell that stuff in a newspaper or at a flea market, these guys go to funerals and ask the family—if the guy’s 92 years old, he’s probably a Nazi—if they have anything in the basement or attic they want to get rid of.”

Mel Bernstein not only has a very Jewish name, but also a Jew York Accent that he tries to hide. He whines about “Bullies” and lampshades often.

Colorado Springs Gazette reported in a 2017 article:

Dragon Man was once Mel Bernstein, a wimpy Jewish boy who used to get his ass beat on the streets of Brooklyn. But after a brief stint working on weaponry for the Army at Fort Bliss during the Vietnam War, Bernstein opened a motorcycle repair shop in Long Island, where he earned the name “Dragon Man” for “pop[ping] wheelies on the Harley that he fashioned with a fire-breathing dragon head.”

On December 21, 1995, New York Times published an article by James Brooke titled “For Most G.I.’s, Only Few Hints of Hate Groups.”

(Mel).. Bernstein, who still mourns the day last April when Federal agents raided his complex and confiscated a Vietnam War-era armored personnel carrier. Mr. Bernstein, who comes from Brooklyn and is a former tank commander, was vague when asked if Fort Carson soldier’s participated. “It’s all kinds of people — firemen, family people,” he said.

James Brooke was implying in the New York Times article that Fort Carson is loaded with “Neo-Nazis” because graffiti on portable toilets at a firing range, and Mel is guilty because he lets soldiers from Fort Carson come to his museum.

When it comes to graffiti on portable toilets, I seriously doubt the late Dr. William Luther Pierce would command his devotees to inscribe NSDAP symbols on toilets of all places! It sounds like a crime that a “Chosen one” would commit; a tribesman would be my first suspect through my personal experience.

Not only does this future mass murderer let invisible “Neo-Nazis” porta-potty artists fire weapons on his range, but he does not fully believe the Las Vegas Hoax.

Either it’s a machine gun or it’s been modified. I don’t believe a human can do that with his finger.”

While fast, the audio doesn’t mimic a consistent, fully automatic rate, Bernstein told the New York Post.

ABC implied Bernstein is the next Stephen Paddock, but we know that Paddock is as fictional as the gun-runner Muntz (Chevy Chase) in “A Deal of the Century”.

(The Male Lesbian) Kyle from Secular Talk covered this story as well.

Rollie Quaid Trivia: Mel Berstein is also the name of a Character on Scarface.

Mel Bernstein is a crooked cop in the film Scarface. When he meets Tony at the Babylon Club, he tells him that he will be arrested for the murder of Rebenga as well as for the blood bath at the Sun Ray Hotel, unless Tony pays him a monthly unmentioned amount of bribe money, which Mel shows to Tony on a napkin. He asks Tony if he knew how it worked? Bernstein explains to Tony what the monthly amount will do for Tony’s business.” -Fandom.