Roy Moore Was Even More of a Threat to Teenage Girls Than Previously Thought

A retired Alabama police officer told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday that she had to keep an eye on Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore in the 1980s at local high school football games because he would regularly harass the team’s teenage cheerleaders.

Faye Gary, who for 37 years was an officer at the Gadsden Police Department, explained to Mitchell that Moore’s reputation for pursuing underage girls was widely known throughout the community.

“We were also told to watch him at the ballgames, and make sure that he didn’t, you know, hang around with the cheerleaders,” said Gary.

Gary also said she learned that Moore had been barred from entering the local shopping mall because he had been “harassing” young women who worked there.

Moore faces multiple allegations that he inappropriately pursued teenage girls when he was in his 30s, including allegations from two women that Moore tried to force them to have sexual contact with him when they were both under the age of consent.

Brad Reed is a writer living in Boston. His work has previously appeared in the American Prospect Online, and he blogs frequently at Sadly, No!