PS4 Black Friday 2017 Ad Game Deals: All Early PlayStation 4 Games, Consoles, And Accessories On Sale

With Black Friday 2017 right around the corner, we’ve gotten a look at the deals many retailers will offer this year. That includes a wide variety for Sony’s PlayStation 4–and virtually none for its older platforms, PS3 and Vita. We’ve rounded up all of the deals for those with a PS4 (or those looking to purchase one) below, and we’ll continue to update this as Black Friday draws nearer and we learn about more.

On the console side, things are very simple (at least at this point). Rather than bundling the system with a variety of games, you’ll be able to pick up the standard, 1 TB PS4 Slim for about $200 at a number of retailers. (Walmart will offer it for $199, just because it can.) The best option might be at Kohl’s, which is giving away $15 Kohl’s Cash with every $50 you spend. It will also be selling the PS4 for $200, letting you earn $60 in what are effectively limited-time gift cards; this Kohl’s Cash has to be used between November 26 and December 6. GameStop will sell the system for $200 with a $50 gift card. A number of stores are selling it straight-up for $200 right now, including GameStop, Amazon, and Best Buy.

For those looking to pick up Sony’s 4K-capable console, the PS4 Pro initially looked like it might have no deals. However, GameStop’s leaked ad has revealed it will be on sale for $350. Barring any other as-of-yet unrevealed offers, your only other options would be at the system’s regular $400 price (or $450 for the special-edition Destiny 2 and Star Wars Battlefront IImodels).

DualShock 4 controllers will see a pretty standard $20 price cut, dropping them down to $40 at many stores; that includes special colors which can only be had at Best Buy (Red Crystal) and Walmart (Blue Crystal).PlayStation VR will also be on sale–it will go as low as $200 at Target, but that only gets you the headset itself, and not the required camera (which you might already own). Elsewhere, you’ll find the GT Sport PSVR bundle for $300 and the Skyrim PSVR bundle for $350. Various headsets will be discounted, too. In terms of deals you can pick up early, PS Plus is $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop as of this writing.

In terms of games, there are a ton on sale, with specific pricing varying by retailer. Walmart frequently has the best prices, but that’s not true in all cases, so you’ll want to plan ahead if you’re hoping to maximize your savings. These discounts include many recent releases: at their cheapest, you’ll be able to get Call of Duty: WWII for $40 (Best Buy), Assassin’s Creed Origins for $35 (Best Buy/Target), Destiny 2 for $27 (GameStop), NBA 2K18for $29 (Walmart), Need for Speed Payback for $35 (Best Buy/Target), and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for $25 (Best Buy). Some of the year’s biggest PS4 exclusives also see discounts, such as Persona 5 for $29 (Walmart), Horizon: Zero Dawn for $19 (Walmart), and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for $29 (Walmart). Some deals are going live early; for instance, if you’re a My Best Buy Elite or Elite Plus member, you can take advantage of many of the store’s sales prices ahead of Black Friday.

Sony has launched the PlayStation Store Black Friday sale early, but only PS Plus members have access for now. The sale will widen to all PSN members on November 21, at which point it will also expand to include more games. There’s a limited selection for the time being, and the discounts aren’t as steep as those on physical versions, but the sale includes big recent games like AC Origins ($42), FIFA 18 ($36), and South Park: The Fractured But Whole ($42). You can see all of the digital games on sale here.

Below, you’ll find our comprehensive list of physical PS4 deals. As noted above, we’ll update this as we get the word on more deals from retailers. We don’t yet know what to expect from Amazon, for instance. There are sure to bring even more deals to come, while others may be unlisted for the time being, so check back with us in the lead up to Black Friday. For more, check out retailer-specific deals breakdowns through the links below.

PS4 Black Friday Deals

Games

Agents of Mayhem

$20 (GameStop)

$29 (Walmart)

Ark: Survival Evolved

$29 (Walmart)

$35 (GameStop)

Assassin’s Creed Origins

$35 (Best Buy/Target)

$40 (Toys R Us)

Assassin’s Creed Origins w/ season pass

$70 (GameStop)

Batman: Arkham Knight

$12 (Walmart)

Battlefield 1 Revolution

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy)

$35 (Target)

BioShock: The Collection

$15 (Best Buy)

$20 (GameStop)

Bloodborne

$15 (Best Buy)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

$15 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

$12 (Walmart)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

$19 (Walmart)

$40 (Toys R Us – unconfirmed)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

$29 (Walmart)

$35 (Best Buy)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

$19 (Walmart)

$25 (Best Buy/Target)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare w/ Modern Warfare Remastered

$35 (GameStop)

Call of Duty: WWII

$40 (Best Buy – Doorbuster)

$43 (Walmart)

$45 (Target/Toys R Us)

$50 (GameStop)

Call of Duty Combo Pack (WWII / Infinite Warfare)

$59 (Walmart)

Cars 3: Driven to Win

$30 (Best Buy/GameStop)

$40 (Toys R Us)

Cities: Skylines

$20 (GameStop)

Constructor

$20 (GameStop)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

$25 (Best Buy – Doorbuster / Target / Toys R Us)

$29 (Walmart)

$35 w/ sock bundle (GameStop)

Dead Alliance

$20 (GameStop)

Deadpool

$12 (Walmart)

Deer Hunter: Reloaded

$19 (Walmart)

Deformers

$8 (GameStop)

Destiny 2

$27 w/ free Cayde-6 figure (GameStop)

$30 (Best Buy/Target)

$35 (Toys R Us)

Dirt 4

$25 (GameStop)

$29 (Walmart)

Dishonored 2

$12 (Walmart)

$15 (Best Buy)

$20 (GameStop)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

$15 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Doom

$15 (Best Buy)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

$20 (Best Buy)

$25 (GameStop/Target)

Dragon Quest Heroes II

$25 (GameStop)

Dying Light: The Following

$20 (GameStop)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

$12 (Walmart)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

$25 (GameStop)

$29 (Walmart)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

$15 (Target)

$20 (GameStop)

$25 (Best Buy)

Everybody’s Golf

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

The Evil Within 2

$25 (Best Buy/GameStop)

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Target)

F1 2017

$30 (GameStop)

Fallout 4

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy/GameStop)

FIFA 18

$27 (GameStop)

$30 (Best Buy – Doorbuster / Target / Toys R Us)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Pack

$25 (GameStop)

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Final Fantasy XV

$15 (Target)

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

For Honor

$15 (Best Buy/Target)

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (GameStop/Toys R Us)

Friday the 13th: The Game

$25 (GameStop)

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy/Toys R Us)

$25 (Target)

God of War III Remastered

$15 (Best Buy)

The Golf Club 2

$20 (GameStop)

Grand Theft Auto V

$25 (Best Buy/Target)

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (GameStop/Toys R Us)

Guitar Hero Live Ultimate Party 2 Pack

$40 (GameStop)

Has-Been Heroes

$10 (GameStop)

Helldivers: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition

$15 (Best Buy)

Hidden Agenda

$15 (Best Buy)

Horizon: Zero Dawn

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

$25 (Target)

Hunting Simulator

$20 (GameStop)

Injustice 2

$14 (GameStop)

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

$25 (Target)

$30 (Toys R Us)

Inside / Limbo Double Pack

$15 (Best Buy)

The Invisible Hours

$20 (GameStop)

Just Cause 3

$12 (Walmart)

$15 (Best Buy)

Just Dance 2018

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy)

$30 (Target – unconfirmed)

$40 (GameStop)

Killing Floor 2

$20 (GameStop)

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Knack 2

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Knowledge is Power

$15 (Best Buy)

The Last of Us Remastered

$10 (GameStop)

$15 (Best Buy)

Lego City Undercover

$20 (GameStop)

$40 (Toys R Us)

Lego Dimensions

$30 (GameStop)

Lego Dimensions Starter Pack

50% off (Target/Toys R Us)

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

$20 (Best Buy)

$25 (Target)

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (GameStop)

Lego Worlds

$15 (Target)

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

LittleBigPlanet 3

$15 (Best Buy)

Madden NFL 18

$27 w/ free MUT Starter Pack (GameStop)

$30 (Best Buy – Doorbuster / Target / Toys R Us)

Mafia III

$12 (Walmart)

$15 (Best Buy)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – A Telltale Games Series

$15 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

$40 (GameStop)

Mass Effect: Andromeda

$12 (Walmart)

$15 (Best Buy)

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition

$20 (Best Buy)

Micro Machines World Series

$15 (Best Buy)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

$25 (GameStop)

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy – Doorbuster / Target / Toys R Us)

Minecraft

$15 (Best Buy)

Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure

$15 (Best Buy / Target)

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two

$19 (Walmart)

MLB The Show 17

$15 (Target)

$20 (Best Buy)

Mortal Kombat X

$12 (Walmart)

MotoGP 17

$20 (GameStop)

MXGP 3: The Official Motocross Videogame

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

MX vs. ATV Supercross: Encore – 2017 Official Track Edition

$15 (GameStop)

NASCAR Heat

$29 (Walmart)

NBA 2K18

$27 (GameStop)

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy – Doorbuster / Target)

$35 (Toys R Us)

NBA 2K18 – 200,000 VC

$40 (Best Buy)

NBA Live 18

$25 (Best Buy)

$29 (Walmart)

Need for Speed

$12 (Walmart)

Need for Speed Payback

$35 (Best Buy/Target)

$40 (GameStop)

Need for Speed Rivals

$12 (Walmart)

NHL 18

$29 (Walmart)

$35 (Target)

$40 (GameStop)

Nier Automata

$25 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Nioh

$19 (Walmart)

Outcast: Second Contact

$20 (GameStop)

Outlast Trinity

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

$30 (Toys R Us)

Overwatch

$30 (Target/Toys R Us – possibly GotY Edition at both)

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Persona 5

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy/GameStop/Toys R Us)

PES 2018

$30 (GameStop/Toys R Us)

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

$12 (Walmart)

Prey

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (GameStop)

Project Cars 2

$30 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Rainbow Six Siege

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (GameStop/Toys R Us)

Rainbow Six Siege: Gold Year 2 Edition

$25 (Best Buy)

Ratchet & Clank

$15 (Best Buy)

Redout: Lightspeed Edition

$20 (Best Buy)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

$15 (Target)

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League

$20 (Best Buy)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Rocket League

$15 (GameStop)

The Sims 4

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (GameStop)

$35 (Best Buy/Target)

SingStar Celebration

$15 (Best Buy)

Skylanders Starter Packs

50% off (Toys R Us)

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (GameStop)

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Limited/Season Pass Edition

$20 (Best Buy)

Sniper Elite 4

$15 (Best Buy)

$20 (GameStop)

Sonic Forces

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (GameStop)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Target)

$35 (Best Buy)

$40 (GameStop/Toys R Us)

Star Wars Battlefront

$12 (Walmart)

Street Fighter V

$12 (Walmart)

Tearaway: Unfolded

$15 (Best Buy)

Tekken 7

$19 (Walmart)

$25 (Best Buy/GameStop/Target)

$30 (Toys R Us)

That’s You

$15 (Best Buy)

Titanfall 2

$12 (Walmart)

$15 (Best Buy)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy

$20 (GameStop)

$29 (Walmart)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

$15 (Best Buy)

Until Dawn

$15 (Best Buy)

The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series – A New Frontier

$15 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Watch Dogs 2

$12 (Walmart)

$15 (Best Buy/Target)

$20 (Toys R Us)

Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy

$20 (Best Buy)

The Witcher 3: Complete Edition

$25 (GameStop)

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack (The New Order / The Old Blood)

$15 (Best Buy/GameStop)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

$25 (Best Buy/GameStop)

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Target)

World of Final Fantasy

$20 (GameStop)

WRC 7: FIA World Rally Championship

$30 (GameStop)

WWE 2K18

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy)

$35 (Target/Toys R Us)

$40 (GameStop)

Yakuza 0

$30 (GameStop)

Yakuza Kiwami

$20 (Best Buy)

Yooka-Laylee

$15 (Best Buy)

Hardware And Accessories

PS4 1 TB Slim (no bundled games)

$199 (Sam’s Club/Walmart)

$200 w/ $50 gift card (GameStop)

$200 w/ $60 Kohl’s Cash (Kohl’s)

$200 (Best Buy / Costco / Target – doorbuster / Toys R Us)

PS4 1 TB Slim bundle w/ Call of Duty: WWII, Destiny 2

PS4 Pro 1 TB

$350 (GameStop)

PSVR (no bundled games)

$200 (GameStop/Target – doorbuster)

PSVR Gran Turismo Sport bundle

$299 (Walmart)

$300 (Best Buy/GameStop)

DualShock 4 controller

$38 (GameStop)

$39 (Walmart)

$40 (Kohl’s/Target/Toys R Us/Walmart)

PlayStation Plus

$40 (Amazon/GameStop/Best Buy)

$10 off (Target – possibly 12-month cards only)

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset

$65 (GameStop)

$70 w/ $15 in Kohl’s Cash (Kohl’s – doorbuster)

Turtle Beach Recon 50P wired headset

$25 (Walmart)

Turtle Beach Recon 60p wired headset (refurbished)

$30 (GameStop)

Turtle Beach Recon 150 wired headset

$40 (Best Buy)

Turtle Beach Stealth 400 wired headset

$45 (Target)

HyperX Cloud Core Pro wired headset

$50 (GameStop)

LucidSound LS20 wired headset

$40 (Toys R Us)

PS4 T150 Pro limited edition wheel

$220 (GameStop)

PS4/PS3 T80 racing wheel

$90 (GameStop)

PS4 DualShock 4 charging station