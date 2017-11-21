OnePlus 5 will soon be discontinued

OnePlus has done it again. It has brought out a flagship device at half the flagship price. And it has also ruffled the feathers or some of its own loyal fans. Although the gap between the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is now just a wee bit longer than the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, so is the gap between features. And with the news of OnePlus unsurprisingly phasing out the OnePlus 5, buyers of the early 2017 flagship are naturally left wondering whether they have just waited a few more months after all.

On the one hand, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. The OnePlus 3 was phased out when the OnePlus 3T came out and the OnePlus 3T, in turn, is no longer being produced after stocks ran out. OnePlus is a small company that can’t afford to keep multiple production lines and inventories. And, as long as it actually keeps its promise of software updates, users might not mind.

It could, however, affect future sales of the first model it would launch in the year. OnePlus has already done this twice and it seems that, at least according to OnePlus India general manager Vikas Aggarwal, it all makes perfect business sense for the company. It might, however, scare buyers from actually purchasing the next phone, presumably the OnePlus 6, knowing that there will be a OnePlus 6T five months later.

Unlike the case with OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, there are more differences between the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, many of them subtle. The biggest, of course, is the new 18:9 all-screen display, which forced a redesign of the smartphone, putting the fingerprint scanner on the back. But that display also supposedly fixes one of the earliest gripes about the OnePlus 5, the jelly scrolling effect.

The cameras have been mixed up a bit, though it remains to be seen whether the changes are for the better. Suffice it to say, the OnePlus 5T has enough difference to not be called the OnePlus 5 but still to few to be a OnePlus 6, leaving it in a sort of no man’s land.

VIA: Indian Express