Nick Cave (White Idiot) captivates Israeli audience in first of two sold-out shows

Israeli fans were delighted and moved by Aussie rocker Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ first Tel Aviv performance Sunday night, calling it a concert that exceeded expectations.

Cave, who hasn’t played in Israel for 20 years, sold out his two consecutive concerts, both at the Menora Mivtachim arena.

On Sunday morning, before the performance, he held a press conference in which he spoke about his decision to counter BDS by finally coming back to Israel, a country he said he has loved since the first time he visited.

Cave also spoke about the recent, accidental, drug-induced death of his teenage son, which has moved him to perform with renewed vigor, as he wants to reach out to his audiences worldwide.

The concert began with Cave’s newer works from his most recent album, “Big Changes.”

He then moved into his music from the ’80s and ’90s, with songs like “From Here to Eternity,” “Tupelo,” and “Jubilee Street.”

Cave is often referred to as rock music’s “Prince of Darkness,” his music characterized by emotional intensity and lyrics dealing with death, religion, love and violence.

“Nick Cave created anew the concept of sweet pain,” said fan Yael Keidar. “He’s a master of control, with every line in place, every moment with intention. I envy whoever has tickets for tomorrow.”

Toward the end of the evening, he stood almost in the middle of the crowd, said Keidar, and with the audience nearly hushed and silent, sang “Don’t Touch Me,” a 2016 anthem from “Skeleton Tree.”

“He was deep within the beating heart of the audience,” said Shai Amoyal, another fan.