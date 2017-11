http://www.renegadetribune.com/david-irving-faking-adolf-hitler-history/

Renegade Editor’s Note: I know Irving changed his tune to allow for “limited gassings” after his imprisonment, but much of his research is still top-notch and worth considering.

The British Historian David Irving identifies some of the many fraudulent historical documents that have been quoted and referred to over the many years by “conformist historians” of the Third Reich era.