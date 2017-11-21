Coldplay’s Chris Martin (White Idiot) in Israel to hear Nick Cave

Nick Cave wasn’t the only rocker in town this week.

Fans glimpsed the Australian singer-songwriter having dinner with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at Yam Sheva, a restaurant along the Herzliya boardwalk, along with actress Dakota Johnson, who appeared to be accompanying Martin.

Other fans saw Martin and Johnson at the Nick Cave concert on Sunday night.

Martin has been to Israel several times over the last few years, as he continues to scope out sites for a Palestinian-Israeli concert that’s been mentioned by local promoters.

While Coldplay has formally denied plans for upcoming concerts in Israel and the West Bank, an Israeli PR company sent out photos of band members in Israel last February, and said that Martin was in the country to sign contracts and scout locations, though Martin denied it at the time.

