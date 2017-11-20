The Nero Decree – Another Tale from the All-Lies

http://www.renegadetribune.com/nero-decree-another-tale-lies/

When someone visits the place in Berlin where the Bunker of the Führer used to stand, he finds a placard explaining the Nero Decree, with the ending sentence:

……that shows how little Hitler cared about his supposedly beloved German people’.

First of all, what is the Nero Decree?

It is believed to be a decree from Hitler ordering the destruction of all infrastructure in Germany necessary for the subsistence of the people. This decree is regarded as the proof that Hitler didn’t really care about his people.

Why would Hitler want to do that? According to the official propaganda, he wanted the Allies to have a difficult time dealing with the conquered territory, and according to one witness in the Nuremberg trials, Hitler said the German people had earned it because they were cowards. The same witness claimed Hitler used to make disparaging comments about the German people in secret.

But returning to reality, it is interesting that the best source for this document is a text in English with no signatures. On the German page of Wikipedia they quote an English text as the source! If you keep searching the internet for a German version you find only a transcription without any sources. In contrast to all other documents like his political testament, you can look in vain for a photo of the Nero Decree in the original German language with a signature of Hitler.

The other interesting fact is the text itself. Anyone who has read Hitler in the original knows that he was rather eccentric in his language. If you have analyzed his texts and speeches (as I have) you can recognize Hitler’s style almost like a DNA test. The style in the Nero Decree (both in the English as in the German versions) is so prosaic, inelegant and dry that I could never imagine Hitler’s actual or internal voice together with it. In short, the order of the sentences and the words used does not fit anything Hitler ever wrote before or after it.

Now let’s tackle the central argument, which is the notion that Hitler didn’t really care about his people. Do we have any evidence of that, besides the claims of an opportunistic witness during the fake trials? We do have a lot of evidence regarding Hitler’s feelings towards his people, but they all invariably point out that he sincerely loved his people, a lot.

His best and only friend during his youth, August Kubizek, wrote in his memoirs that when he was 17 years old Hitler was already obsessed with rescuing his people, and this was so the case that he spent (literally) all his time planning social projects that would improve their lives. He would spend whole nights for many months designing buildings where families would have a dignified habitation. He knew no conversation subject other than the critique of the bad conditions of the poor people in Vienna, of the speculation with money from the rich, etc.

After visiting Wagner’s opera of Rienzi (in which the hero tries to save his people), Hitler had a mystical experience. He went to the top of a mountain to meditate and wouldn’t stop from that moment on talking about the ‘tribune’ and how the noblest of causes is to save your own people.

Kubizek found it puzzling how little interest Hitler showed for other cultures, and how little necessity he had of ever visiting other countries. He was in love with Germany and he had no eyes for other places!

August Kubizek was, by the way, not even a member of the Nazi party and the Allies weren’t able to adjudicate him of any kind of supposed crimes. He was just a normal guy, not even a “Nazi,” who happened to have been the best friend of the Führer, and nevertheless had only positive memories of him.

Another fact is that this Nero Decree was never carried out! The propaganda claims that not a single building was destroyed because Hitler’s orders were ignored and Hitler never realized it. The only destruction was a train station, but they admit that no one knows who carried it out. That is strange indeed.

The theories also say that Hitler didn’t care about his people while wanting to appear as a hero. Here I had to scratch my head. How could someone who destroys all infrastructure think he will appear as a hero?

Furthermore, when a politician doesn’t give a sh** about his people and wants to appear like a cheap hero in the Jewish media, he would actually play the Globalist and do what Churchill or Roosevelt did.

As an example, this reminds me when Peter Sutherland (the self-baptized ‘father of Globalism’) whispered to Angela Merkel during a conference ‘you are a hero!’, because of her opening the gates to invasion from the third world. Peter Sutherland himself let us know about this incident during an interview in Ireland.

Let’s be honest, in their eagerness to make a bad image of Hitler, the propagandists have neglected all common sense and now they are full of fear whenever someone dares to raise a question about the facts. This becomes more evident when we summarize our conclusions:

The theory of Hitler despising his own people rest only on this supposed decree and the claims of a scared-to-death witness.

It is not possible to find the original document with the signature of Hitler.

This supposed order was never carried out.

The style on the text doesn’t conform at all with Hitler’s style.

All evidence points out that Hitler loved his people since he was a boy.

Most importantly – we all know the Allies were just a bunch of liars!

I would like to end this article with a quotation from Hitler suited for this subject, as a way of reflection:

….And that differentiates me also from the gentlemen in London and America. Whenever I expect a lot from the German soldiers, I don’t expect more, than that which I was always ready to do as a soldier. Whenever I expect a lot from the German people, I don’t expect more than that which I myself already do through working. Whenever I expect extra hours from many people; I really don’t know what my life is without extra hours. That I don’t know, really. Someone has perhaps the fortune, of being able to leave his work at some time and become free. My work is the destiny of the Reich. I cannot separate my person from it, it follows me day and night since I took the leadership of the nation, in those days of cruel suffering and misery, of worries and of everything falling apart. Since that time every vacation would be laughable. Because, what does it mean vacations? Vacations are in my eyes only one thing, and that is Germany, that is my people, that is their future, that is the future of their children…. (Hitler‘s Speech in Löwenbräukeller, 1942)

Original Transcription in German:

…..Und das unterscheidet auch mich von diesen Herren da in London und in Amerika. Wenn ich vom deutschen Soldaten viel verlange, ich verlange nicht mehr, als was ich auch selber auch immer zu leisten bereit war. Wenn ich vom deutschen Volk viel verlange, ich verlange nicht mehr, als was ich selber auch arbeite. Wenn ich von Vielen Überstunden verlange, ich weiß überhaupt nicht, was in meinem Leben eine Überstunde ist. Das weiß ich gar nicht. Denn jeder Einzelne hat vielleicht doch das Glück, daß er zu einer gewissen Zeit sich aus seiner Arbeit entfernen kann und dann frei ist. Meine Arbeit ist das Schicksal des Reiches! Ich kann mich von ihr nicht entfernen, sie verfolgt mich Tag und Nacht seit ich vor die Spitze der Nation getreten bin in diesen Tagen des grauen Elends und des Jammers und der Bekümmernis und des Zusammenbruchs. Seit dieser Zeit würde auch jeder Urlaub für mich lächerlich sein. Denn was heißt Urlaub? An Urlaub ist immer nur vor meinem Auge ein einziges, das ist Deutschland. Das ist mein Volk, das ist seine Zukunft, das ist die Zukunft seiner Kinder. Hitlers Rede im Löwenbräukeller 1942